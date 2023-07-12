Florida state executive blames insurer exit on ‘wokeness.’ Democrats point to $3 billion industry ‘handout’
MIAMI — Florida’s uphill battle with insurance deepened Tuesday with the exit of another large firm — Farmers Insurance.
The national company’s decision to leave the state immediately triggered a round of political squabbling. The state’s chief financial officer accused the company of “playing politics” and threatened some sort of unspecified retaliation while Florida Democrats called a press conference to blame Republicans for pushing a “$3 billion handout” to select insurers instead of demanding accountability measures for the industry.
Farmers is far from the first insurer to leave the state, but the blowback appeared more political than any other in recent memory — possibly because opponents of presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (from both the left and right) see it as a point of weakness.
Michael Caputo, a former official in President Donald Trump’s administration, said Tuesday that issues like hurricane insurance are fundamental, kitchen table concerns that impact votes.
—Miami Herald
Man named by Tucker Carlson in conspiracy theory sues Fox News for defamation
NEW YORK — Fox News is facing a new defamation lawsuit from a protester at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots who said the network falsely identified him as an FBI informant.
Ray Epps, who now lives in Utah, was repeatedly described by then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a federal agent who helped instigate the insurrection on the Capitol that attempted to stop the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.
Carlson made the comments on his program over a period of nearly two years and in a series called "Patriot Purge" that streamed on Fox Nation in 2022, according to Epps' lawsuit. The falsehoods about Epps were referenced by other commentators on the network, the complaint said.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in a Delaware federal court said Fox aired the false and defamatory statements about Epps with "actual malice with knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for truth or falsity." Epps is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
—Los Angeles Times
Seattle police kept mock tombstone for Black man, Trump flag in break room, video shows
The mother of a young Black man killed by Seattle police in 2017 is outraged and demanding an apology after learning officers kept a mock tombstone marking her son's death on a shelf in a precinct break room.
The room at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct also was decorated with a large "Trump 2020" flag, in possible violation of state law and department policy regulating officers' involvement in partisan politics while on duty.
The items were captured on officer body-camera video taken in January 2021, just months after the precinct became a focal point of Seattle's protests against police violence and racism, part of the national outcry after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
The video was obtained as part of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Seattle's graffiti laws, as the officers were on their way to arrest a group of protesters using chalk and charcoal to write political statements on a precinct exterior wall.
—The Seattle Times
UK tells Ukraine ‘we’re not Amazon’ in response to weapons wish list
U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he told Ukraine officials “we’re not Amazon” after receiving a list of weapons the embattled nation wanted to continue fighting the ongoing Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
Wallace shared the story at Wednesday’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where he also said showing “ gratitude ” might be helpful. According to the BBC, Wallace was trying to make the point that Ukraine enjoys the support of NATO but needs to be more thoughtful in its diplomacy.
President Joe Biden reportedly expressed similar frustrations last summer when, after announcing a $1 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine, that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, immediately started to complain that all of his defense needs that weren’t being met. According to NBC News, Biden firmly told Zelenskyy the matter would be dealt with through proper military channels.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy, also in Lithuania, expressed frustration that NATO showed “no readiness” to make Ukraine part of its 31-member alliance. That’s improbable while Ukraine and Russia are at war, but the 45-year-old leader is pushing for a timeline.
—New York Daily News
