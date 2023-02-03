Legislature considers allowing Florida to transport migrants from anywhere in the US
MIAMI — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
A draft proposal written by the governor’s office and provided to legislators would create a new statute to establish the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” that would allow the state to use taxpayer funds “for the purpose of facilitating the transport of inspected unauthorized aliens, within the United States, consistent with federal law.”
The proposal will be considered during a special session next week that will address the Disney issue as well as other issues relating to fixing problems with state laws relating to college athletes and clarifying the role of the state in prosecuting election fraud, according to memos from Sen. President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner. Lawmakers will also address hurricane recovery and two local water control districts.
If lawmakers approve it, Florida would be able to transport migrants anywhere in the country if the migrants volunteer to be relocated and show documentation that they have been processed and released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after crossing the border illegally. Florida taxpayers would foot the travel costs.
—Miami Herald
NBA's Steph Curry joins neighbors in opposing affordable-housing plan for ritzy Atherton
NBA star Steph Curry has joined neighbors in wealthy Atherton who object to the Bay Area city's plans to build multifamily and affordable housing. The immediate object of concern for Curry and wife Ayesha is a potential 16-unit townhome development situated on 1.5 acres near their $30 million home. The lot is currently occupied by a single dwelling. It's common for homes in the five-square-mile enclave to occupy at least an acre.
In a Jan. 18 letter to the city obtained by the Almanac, a local newspaper, the Currys wrote that they had "major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us."
"We hesitate to add to the 'not in our backyard' (literally) rhetoric," their letter goes on, "but we wanted to send a note before today's meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home."
Although urging that the development be rejected, they said if that wasn't "sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family's property."
—Los Angeles Times
Release of balloons would be banned under new Florida bill. Here’s why
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Looking forward to setting a cluster of balloons aloft at your next gender reveal, birthday party or wedding? If House Bill 91 passes, that will be against the law.
The reasoning behind the bill: As enchanting as balloons floating off into the distance might be, once they drift away they become litter that can be deadly to an array of animals, from sea turtles to birds to cattle.
Florida law currently allows people to release up to 10 balloons per day, and has an exemption for biodegradable latex balloons. Those balloons can land miles out in the ocean, 20 miles deep into the Everglades, or even on cattle ranches, where they end up in hay bails.
The bill, proposed by state Rep. Linda Chaney, R-Tampa-St. Petersburg, specifically bans the intentional outdoor release of any balloon, biodegradable or not, filled with gas that is lighter than air. So helium balloons at a shindig would still be legal, you just have to dispose of them properly.
—South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Zelenskyy calls for fast path to EU as Russia plans offensive
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged deeper integration into the European Union as he tries to rally his country to face an anticipated military offensive from Russia.
Zelenskyy and his government held two days of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her commissioners, who traveled to Kyiv to deliver a strong signal that Europe will stand up for Ukraine, but made no promises on the next steps for the country’s efforts to join the E.U.
“Our integration is irreversible and has full support of the Europeans,” Zelenskyy said at a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and von der Leyen “We showed progress in fulfilling the European Commission recommendations. We started preparations for negotiations” on accession. “The aim is to start negotiations this year,” he added. “It is not the aim, it is the target.”
The E.U. granted Ukraine candidate status in a historic step for the war-torn nation on the long and difficult path to membership in the bloc in June and outlined seven steps — particularly around fighting corruption — needed to start accession talks. Zelenskyy hopes negotiations may begin as soon as this year, but the E.U. will be hard-pressed to offer shortcuts on a process that can last more than a decade.
—Bloomberg News
