In turnabout, DeSantis, other GOP candidates avoid mention of ‘woke’
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rattled off his achievements at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, one word was notably absent from his pitch: “woke.”
DeSantis didn’t mention the word a single time on the debate stage in Milwaukee, abandoning a term that until recently he had peppered into all of his speeches while describing his opposition to it as a foundational aspect of his campaign.
Over the course of two hours, the governor didn’t use it in his introduction, declined to include it when asked about problems facing America, and conspicuously avoided using it even when recounting parts of his record where he had used the word frequently in the past, like when he bragged on the debate stage about removing local prosecutors he said were not upholding the law. He instead described the prosecutors as backed by “George Soros,” a liberal fundraiser and frequent Republican boogeyman.
“I removed them from their post,” DeSantis said. “They are gone. And as president, as president, we are going to go after all of these people because they are hurting the quality of life and they are victimizing innocent people in every corner of this country.”
Texas DA will not seek death penalty for convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir
DALLAS — The Collin County district attorney’s office announced Thursday it will not seek the death penalty for convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir, who has been accused of killing about two dozen elderly woman and one man across North Texas.
Chemirmir, 50, was convicted last year in the 2018 slayings of two women and was given two life sentences by Dallas County juries. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
“Billy Chemirmir is an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens,” District Attorney Greg Willis said in a written statement. “Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision today is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again.”
Chemirmir has been indicted on 22 capital murder charges: 13 in Dallas County and nine in Collin County. Prosecutors said he targeted elderly woman, stole their jewelry and sold it make a living.
Record sea ice melt in Antarctica doomed thousands of penguin chicks to a watery grave
Emperor penguin chicks emerge from their eggs in the coldest days of Antarctica’s winter. For the first months of their lives the birds are defenseless gray fluffballs, seeking warmth at their parents’ feet or in protective scrums at the center of their colony.
Unlike their parents, whose sleek black-and-white feathers seal their skin against the frigid ocean, chicks’ downy plumage isn’t waterproof. They must stay atop the ice and away from the sea until their watertight feathers emerge, typically around four months after hatching.
By this time it’s December, and summer is arriving in Antarctica. The ice soon breaks up for the season, and the colony’s newest members can safely follow the adults into the ocean to hunt.
The survival of each new generation of emperor penguins relies on the presence of ice beneath those tiny feet. As many biologists have feared, the unseasonably early disappearance of Antarctica’s winter sea ice last year proved disastrous for the species.
Putin bolsters power base after Prigozhin dies in jet crash
The plane crash that killed Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin restored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation as Russia’s unchallengeable leader for many of the country’s elite, even as the cause of the disaster may never be fully established.
The mercenary leader’s demise removes a man who had courted impunity after leading the mutiny that threatened the Russian president’s grip on power. His elimination is a strong stabilizing factor for Putin’s regime because it shows that anyone challenging him comes to a bad end, according to four people close to the authorities, who asked not to be identified because the matter was sensitive.
Early assessments by the U.S. indicate that Prigozhin’s killing was an assassination that probably had Putin’s approval, according to an American official who discussed the preliminary appraisal on condition of anonymity. The official said the plane may have been destroyed by a bomb on board, not a surface-to-air missile.
In Putin’s first comments on the crash, the Russian president said on state TV that “preliminary information says that some Wagner employees were there.”
