Republican bill would mandate teaching about 'Christian foundations' of US
LANSING, Mich. — A Republican-backed bill introduced in the Michigan House Thursday would require school districts to ensure history and civics classes include instruction on what the proposal described as "the Christian foundations of the United States."
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Fox, a GOP lawmaker from Fremont, drew immediate criticism from majority Democrats who said it conflicted with a foundational U.S. principle: the separation of church and state.
Fox's legislation would require teaching in history courses on how early communities "cultivated democratic forms of government and Christian ethics simultaneously for the prosperity and safety of the commonwealth," according to the bill's text.
In a Friday statement, Fox, a first-term lawmaker and retired Christian school teacher, said there were "narratives" that attempted to "categorically shift the focus of instruction about the colonial era."
Weight discrimination is now illegal in NYC
NEW YORK — People who are overweight, tall or short in New York City will now be protected from discrimination rooted in those characteristics under a bill Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday — a measure advocates hope will prompt other cities to follow suit.
The law, which was sponsored by City Councilman Shaun Abreu, bans weight and height discrimination in the workplace, in housing and in access to public accommodations.
“It shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh,” Adams said. “When you’re looking for a job, or you’re out on our town, or trying to get some form of accommodation or apartment to rent, you should not be treated differently.”
The law goes into effect in six months and builds on measures already in place that protect against discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin and gender, among several other protected characteristics.
Colorado man building white supremacist community in the mountains had automatic weapons, FBI says
DENVER — A 41-year-old man facing a weapons charge in federal court is being held without bond after a judge ruled that he’s a flight risk and a community threat.
Chad Edward Keith, who is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, allegedly had ten firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his Colorado Springs home, according to a criminal complaint against him.
The complaint, filed by an FBI investigator assigned to a Joint Terrorism Task Force, claims that Keith is a white supremacist and a Nazi with plans of operating a “white private community” school for teenagers, on a 2.6-acre property he owns near Cotopaxi that would include “hard core weapons training” and an “anti-Semitic curriculum.”
In 2003, Keith pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm — a destructive device. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison.
Taliban's treatment of women 'crime against humanity,' report on rights says
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban's restrictions on women's rights should be investigated as possible crimes under international law, two organizations said on Friday in a joint report.
The report issued by Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists — two non-governmental organizations based in London and Geneva respectively — details the Taliban's restrictions on the rights of Afghanistan's women and girls.
Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have drastically restricted rights and their rule has been become increasingly authoritarian. Women's access to education and work has been limited, along with their ability to travel and access medical care.
"These are international crimes. They are organized, widespread, systematic," Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard said.
