Miami-Dade’s top cop said to be recovering after shooting
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, who police say shot himself in the head Sunday night after an argument with his wife, has likely lost the use of his right eye but appears to have escaped brain damage and is expected to recover, according to the president of the agency’s largest police union.
Ramirez, 52, turned a gun on himself after stopping his vehicle on the shoulder of I-75 just south of Tampa. Law enforcement agencies investigating the shocking and still murky incident say it happened just hours after Ramirez got into a fight with his wife, Jody, that was so heated police were called to the Tampa hotel where the couple were attending a law enforcement convention.
Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said he visited with the Ramirez family at the hospital Monday night.
Law enforcement agencies — Tampa police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement — all have confirmed parts of the basic chronology of events surrounding the shooting. But many key details remained unclear two days later, including what sparked the argument between the long-married couple, who have four children — one who is a sergeant on the police force led by his father.
—Miami Herald
NYC’s rat complaints down over past 6 weeks, mayor says
NEW YORK — Rat complaints to New York City’s 311 line are down 20% over the last month and a half, Mayor Eric Adams and his cadre of anti-rat crusaders revealed Tuesday.
The reduction in calls to the helpline is being measured by comparing rat complaints from this May to mid-July with calls within the same time frame last year.
Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Citywide Rodent Mitigation Director Kathleen Corradi, who’s also known as the rat czar, also announced Tuesday that calls on rat sightings to 311 from the city’s four so-called rat mitigation zones dipped by more than 45% on average within the same timeframe.
Adams loves to tell reporters — and anyone else within earshot — how much he hates rats. Tuesday was no different.
“It’s still early, but these numbers show what we’re doing is working and that we are moving in the right direction,” the mayor said in a written statement Tuesday. “Every food scrap that we keep out of the trash and every black bag that we keep off the street is a meal that we’re taking out of a hungry rodent’s stomach.”
—New York Daily News
Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard from cruise ship
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for man who went overboard off a Carnival Cruise Line ship sailing off the coast of Florida.
Jaylen Hill, 30, was last seen aboard the Carnival Elation on Sunday around 8 p.m. The ship was sailing out of Jacksonville and was located about 95 miles east of Melbourne when Hill was reported as going overboard, the Coast Guard stated.
A Coast Guard cutter and aircraft crews searched more than 1,347 square miles, but suspended the search late Monday.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the Hill family,” said Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez. “Our crews take our life saving mission very seriously. Any time we can’t bring a loved one home to their family is a pain we all feel.”
—Orlando Sentinel
Pope tells trans youth that ‘God loves us as we are’
Pope Francis told a young transgender person that “God loves us just as we are” in a new podcast released Tuesday by the Vatican.
Francis’ comments were featured in the second episode of Vatican Media’s “Popecast” ahead of World Youth Day — a global event set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from Aug. 1-6.
The leader of the Catholic Church listened and commented on audio messages left by young Catholics sharing their personal stories.
In one of the messages, a transgender person named Giona spoke about the challenges of reconciling their gender identity with their Catholic faith.
“God loves us just as we are,” the 86-year-old pontiff said in Italian, adding that even “sinners” are looked after by the Heavenly Father.
“The Lord always accompanies us, always. Even if we are sinners, He draws near to help us,” he said according to Vatican News. “Do not give up, keep striving ahead.”
The Argentinian-born pope has shown a certain degree of openness toward LGBTQ Catholics compared with his predecessors.
—New York Daily News
