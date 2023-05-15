How much COVID is in my community? It’s getting harder to tell
LOS ANGELES — With wide-reaching intervention against COVID-19 now firmly in the past, officials and experts continue to preach the importance of individual decision-making to assess and manage their health risks.
Monitoring coronavirus conditions is becoming more difficult, however, as the pandemic’s post-emergency phase has seen data collection and reporting endeavors either scaled back or abandoned entirely.
Part of this is by design. The collective experience with the coronavirus has shunted some incomplete metrics, such as officially reported case counts, in favor of others such as wastewater monitoring, which can provide a clearer picture of the virus’ circulation in a community.
But dwindling data make it more difficult to assess the virus’ trajectory in specific areas and for people to adjust their attitudes and behaviors accordingly — a potentially unsettling development for those who remain most at risk of falling seriously ill.
—Los Angeles Times
Trump dings Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida’s ‘too harsh’ abortion ban, but won’t say where he stands
Former President Donald Trump Monday took a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis for enacting Florida’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, while remaining evasive about his own position on the issue.
Without explicitly disclosing his own stance, Trump claimed that “many people in the pro-life movement” believe the six-week ban goes too far in restricting women’s right to choose.
“He signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh,” Trump said in an interview with The Messenger.
Tump did not cite any pro-life groups or leaders to back up his assertion that they oppose the six-week ban. It is similar to bans that have been passed in many GOP-led states with the anti-abortion movement’s strong support.
—New York Daily News
DeSantis bans diversity, equity and inclusion in Florida colleges
As protesters chanted in the background, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a hotly contested bill that dismantles diversity, equity and inclusion at Florida’s public universities and colleges.
The governor called DEI “a distraction from the core mission” of colleges during the ceremony at New College in Sarasota, a school that DeSantis wants to lead the way for a return to what he calls “classical” education.
“DEI would be better called discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “What this bill says is that this whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in Florida.”
The law also bans courses that “distort significant historical events,” teach “identity politics,” or are “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities.”
—Orlando Sentinel
China jails 78-year-old American for life on spying charges
China has sentenced a 78-year-old American to life in prison on spying charges, as the world’s No. 2 economy prioritizes eliminating national security risks.
John Leung, who is also a Hong Kong permanent resident, was sentenced in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on Monday, according to the court’s official WeChat page. In addition, some 500,000 yuan ($71,808) of Leung’s property was confiscated, the report added.
Leung was arrested on suspicion of espionage in April 2021, according to the statement. No details of his crime were provided. A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Beijing said in an emailed statement that they were aware of the reports.
“Given the opacity of the charges, and evidence against the defendant, the verdict further erodes the foreign business community’s confidence in the environment,” said James Zimmerman, a Beijing-based lawyer with law firm Perkins Coie. “This is not a welcomed development.”
—Bloomberg News
