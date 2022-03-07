Florida surgeon general contradicts CDC, says healthy kids shouldn’t get COVID vaccine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is poised to officially recommend against giving coronavirus vaccines to healthy children.
Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made the pronouncement at a Monday roundtable discussion on coronavirus mitigation policies moderated by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Ladapo, who leads Florida’s Department of Health, said his department’s recommendation would be the first of its kind in the country.
The announcement came after a 90-minute discussion among 10 doctors and researchers rebuking the benefits of various coronavirus mitigation measures such as vaccine mandates, mask requirements and business and school closures, saying instead those policies only caused harm.
It wasn’t immediately clear from Ladapo’s announcement who the state would consider children for the purposes of its forthcoming policy recommendation.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 17. That agency recommends vaccinating children. Vaccines for children younger than 5 have not yet been approved.
—Miami Herald
Biden to sign crypto order as firms face sanctions pressure
President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order this week that will outline the U.S. government’s strategy for cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the administration’s plans.
The order will direct federal agencies to examine potential regulatory changes, as well as the national security and economic impact of digital assets, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing the deliberations. The White House’s approach to crypto has attracted fresh attention in recent weeks after the U.S. and its allies levied sanctions on Russia, prompting concerns that organizations and individuals could use crypto to evade the restrictions.
The White House declined to comment.
The Biden administration is under pressure to play more of a coordinating role in Washington’s approach to the asset class, as industry executives bemoan what they say is a lack of clarity on rules. The executive order, which has been in the works since last year, will require federal agencies across the government to report later this year what they’re doing regarding digital tokens, Bloomberg News has reported. The plan is expected to begin carving out roles for agencies across the government, from the State Department to the Commerce Department.
—Bloomberg News
Conservative group condemns west Michigan candidate's comments on rape, Russian invasion
DETROIT — The conservative Michigan Freedom Fund condemned recent comments by a Republican state House candidate on rape and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "despicable and disqualifying" and proof that he is "unworthy to serve" in the Michigan Legislature.
Candidate Robert Regan, a Grand Rapids entrepreneur who won a special primary election for the Republican-leaning 74th House District last week, said in a Coalition to Rescue Michigan livestream Sunday that he tells his daughters, "If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it." He appeared to be drawing some sort of parallel between that advice and his opposition to giving up on attempts to decertify the 2020 election.
The comments came after the candidate last week declined to say whether he would have supported a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"RJ Regan’s disgusting and dehumanizing comments on the horror of sexual assault along with his support of murderous dictator Vladimir Putin are despicable and completely disqualify him from holding public office," said Tori Sachs, executive director for the DeVos-backed Michigan Freedom Fund.
—The Detroit News
Lawmakers offer legislative ‘nyet’ to Russia’s favorable tariffs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. could join Canada in raising tariff rates on imported Russian goods if Congress approves legislation revoking most-favored-nation treatment that goods receive as lawmakers look for ways to inflict pain on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ending the favored tariff rates for Russian products and subjecting them to potentially higher U.S. duties would inflict relatively modest pain. In 2021, the U.S. imported Russian goods valued at $29.7 billion and exported goods valued at $6.4 billion to Russia.
But supporters say revoking most-favored-nation status, also known as permanent normal trade relations, is a tool in addition to banking sanctions and export restrictions imposed by the U.S. and allies to pressure Russia to end the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
“I’m not sure how much of an impact it will have,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said, adding that the size of the financial impact was not the issue. “This is a country that has invaded a democracy, and I think we need to send a strong message.”
The move on Russia’s tariff treatment comes as lawmakers from both chambers and parties are also urging a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas. President Joe Biden’s sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin, his political allies and Russian oligarchs have so far held back on targeting its oil and gas supply, part of the economic lifeblood of Russia.
—CQ-Roll Call
2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.