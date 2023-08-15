New Latino Smithsonian museum moving forward after Republicans threatened funding
WASHINGTON — If telling a balanced story about Latino contributions to the United States is a difficult task, then doing it in a single building in Washington amid disagreement in Congress over how to tell that history may be downright arduous.
That’s what the leadership of the fledgling National Museum of the American Latino is learning as they attempt to secure funding and political support for the nation’s newest Smithsonian institution, which is still years from breaking ground.
The museum, led by Founding Director Jorge Zamanillo, the former CEO of HistoryMiami, received bipartisan criticism this summer over its first effort at a public display. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart, were so incensed by the exhibit that they pushed legislation forward to pull the museum’s funding.
But following a meeting late last month that eased tensions, the museum’s leaders say they are learning from the friction, incorporating feedback into their programming and working to create a venue that represents and receives support from all Hispanic Americans.
—McClatchy Washington Bureau
Tourists are getting trapped on remote Shark Island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, park warns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple tourists have become trapped on a treacherous island off the North Carolina coast this month, forcing the National Park Service to coordinate highly risky rescues, park rangers say.
Visiting the ominously named Shark Island could get you killed, Cape Lookout National Seashore warned Monday in a news release. “Recently, the gap in between Shark Island and Cape Lookout has begun to connect with a narrow bar of sand during the lowest of low tides,” officials said.
“In the last two weeks, we have had two separate incidents of visitors crossing to Shark Island at low tide and becoming trapped as the tide rises behind them. These situations have resulted in first responders from multiple agencies being dispatched to conduct complex rescues.”
The most recent rescue took place Monday and involved five people who left their vehicles at Cape Lookout and walked across the “land bridge” at low tide, the park says.
—The Charlotte Observer
FDA warns against using tests from secret Chinese-owned lab in California
Federal regulators are warning residents not to use pregnancy, ovulation or any other tests manufactured by the lab recently found operating illegally in Fresno County.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release that tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., whose Reedley lab was discovered in recent weeks, may not be safe or effective. The company, whose owners live in China, informed federal authorities the lab is no longer operating or supporting its tests, the FDA said.
The slew of different tests, the FDA said, have been sold online by four distributors: AC&C Distribution LLC., HealthyWiser, Home Health U.S. Inc. and Prestige Biotech Inc. The company was found to be operating in Reedley in December after being forced out of the city of Fresno late last year, officials have said.
The tests in question may not be labeled as UMI products by the manufacturer and could have been distributed by other manufacturers, the FDA said.
—The Sacramento Bee
'I have enough ovaries to apply the law.' As gender enters a presidential race, will it matter?
MEXICO CITY — The two presidential front-runners grew up exposed to sharply different visions of what a woman in Mexico could aspire to be.
In her impoverished home in the state of Hidalgo, Xóchitl Gálvez faced beatings from her alcoholic father, who once threatened to kill her mother. She'd hear the men in her family quip, "Women are only good for the petate (a bed) and the metate (a stone to grind grains)."
Claudia Sheinbaum grew up hearing her parents, both scientists and former student activists, talk politics in their home in the state of Mexico. She saw firsthand what a woman could accomplish, spending a night at age 15 at a hunger strike with Rosario Ibarra de Piedra, the pioneering crusader for the disappeared whose work helped build Mexico's human rights movement.
As the decades ticked by, both women rose in their careers — in academics or business, and then politics — as Mexico pushed to increase women's participation in the political arena.
—Los Angeles Times
