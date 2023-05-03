NC first lady Kristin Cooper reports intruder at private home
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper recently questioned the “vibrancy” of Raleigh’s Glenwood South district after a man tried to kick-in the door of her and Gov. Roy Cooper’s private home.
On the neighborhood listserv, Cooper said a man tried to kick down the door of the couple’s residence in Forest Park in late April around 3 a.m.
“He had no record and didn’t seem to know whose house it was,” she wrote. “Just a guy having ‘fun.’ Did anyone else have a disruption? I’m personally sick of these people roaming the streets of what is obviously a neighborhood, yelling and carrying on as they head to the free parking area for Glenwood South that we have become.”
“This is not what ‘vibrancy’ looks like to me,” she wrote.
The Raleigh Police Department referred questions about the incident to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, which did not return a phone call or email Tuesday night, but said Wednesday morning its would check into the incident.
An email to the governor’s press office seeking comment for this story was not returned Tuesday night.
—The Charlotte Observer
Serbia united in mourning after school shooter kills 9 in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Serbia — A teenage boy went on a shooting spree in his school in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, opening fire in his classroom with a handgun and killing nine people.
Eight schoolchildren and a security guard were killed at the school, said Veselin Milic, director of the Belgrade police, at a press conference in the Serbian capital on Wednesday afternoon. Six other pupils and a teacher were wounded, including a girl who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Milic said the suspected shooter, a pupil at the school who was born in 2009, had premeditated the attack and even had a list of potential victims. The boy was arrested in the schoolyard.
The government in Belgrade ordered three days of national mourning.
There was initially no information about the exact motives for the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the Vračar district of Belgrade.
But Milic said the boy appears to have been planning his crime for months. Sketches and plans were found on his desk that looked "like something out of a horror film or video game," Milic said.
He was taken to a psychiatric hospital for assessment.
—dpa
Colorado cements plan to reintroduce gray wolves, but a snag lingers
DENVER — Colorado’s plan to capture and release dozens of wolves into the Western Slope’s wilderness is now finalized, though the timeline might suffer thanks to a bill proposed by the region’s lawmakers.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the state’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Wednesday, more than two years after the controversial and narrow passage of Proposition 114.
In all, state wildlife officials plan to capture between 30 and 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states over the next three to five years and release them throughout Colorado’s Western Slope.
The newly approved plan indicates that state officials expect to begin releasing the wolves in December. But a bill working its way through the statehouse could hamper that plan by hinging the reintroduction on a specific designation from federal officials that’s not yet finished.
That designation – under consideration by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service – would grant Colorado’s officials the authority to manage (capture, relocate or even kill) wolves. State officials don’t automatically have that authority because the wolves are a federally protected species and they need it because the predators are expected to attack wildlife and pets. One wolf pack that migrated into the state naturally already has.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, said last week that Fish & Wildlife officials have reassured him they’re on track to grant that authority by December. But he warned during a House committee meeting last week that the measure – Senate Bill 23-256 – requiring that federal designation could derail the process and potentially delay the reintroduction.
—The Denver Post
Educators outraged after shooting of teacher called ‘workplace injury’
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Education Association President condemned the premise of the school division’s motion to dismiss Abigail Zwerner’s pending $40 million lawsuit.
The motion was filed last week by attorneys representing the school board and argues that Zwerner, who was shot in her classroom at Richneck Elementary in January by a 6-year-old student, is only entitled to file a worker’s compensation claim because the injury she sustained from the shooting is a “workplace injury,” and that the shooting was a hazard of the job.
James Graves, the president of the Newport News teachers union, says that argument is “ridiculous.”
“This is not military, this is not the police department. This is an education system,” Graves said in an interview Wednesday.
The filing from the board’s attorney last week states that it is the “unfortunate reality” that teaching in America is a profession not without its dangers.
—Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.