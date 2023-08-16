DeSantis passes on Trump criticism, blames ‘weaponization’ of justice for charges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declined to criticize his opponent former President Donald Trump over his most recent legal woes, instead choosing to take the opportunity to attack the justice system.
Florida’s governor, who is currently polling 40-points or more behind the 45th President in the race for their party’s nomination, held an invite only press call with some members of the New England media on Tuesday, just hours after the nation learned the former president would face a fourth felony indictment.
DeSantis seemed to suggest that prosecutors in Georgia had other matters to attend to, other than holding his chief rival to account for asking the Secretary of State there to “find” him over 11,000 votes.
“Atlanta has huge problems with crime right now and there has been an approach to crime which has been less than exacting,” DeSantis said. “I think there have been criminals that have been let out that shouldn’t have been let out.
—Boston Herald
Denver Archdiocese sues Colorado over right to exclude LGBTQ people from universal preschool
DENVER — The Denver Catholic Archdiocese along with two of its parishes is suing the state alleging their First Amendment rights are violated because their desire to exclude LGBTQ parents, staff and kids from Archdiocesan preschools keeps them from participating in Colorado’s new universal preschool program.
The program is intended to provide every child 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool in the year before they are eligible for kindergarten. To be eligible, though, schools must meet the state’s non-discrimination requirements.
The Denver Archdiocese, St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood filed suit against Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, and Dawn Odean, director of Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program, on Wednesday.
The Denver Archdiocese and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood could not immediately be reached for comment.
—The Denver Post
Surprisingly deadly summer for Lake Tahoe bears: 20 killed, 18 hurt in vehicle collisions
Twenty bears killed and almost 20 more injured — it's been a uniquely dangerous summer for Lake Tahoe's bear population, with more hit by vehicles from late July to mid-August "than we've ever had at that time," said Ann Bryant of the Bear League.
"There were days when we had four bears in one day that were hit," said Bryant, executive director of the organization dedicated to promoting the safety of bears in the Tahoe region.
As humans continue to encroach on wilderness lands like those near Lake Tahoe, incidents of wildlife being injured or killed by vehicles have increased. It's even "fairly common," Bryant said, for bears to be struck by vehicles in the fall when the animals are in hyperphagia — consuming as much food as possible before hibernation.
"They're out cruising and going back and forth across the roads and heading down to the lake and then back up into the forest," Bryant said. "That's a lot of hours to be out on the road. We kind of expect it then."
—Los Angeles Times
Russia hits Danube grain port as Kyiv claims retaking eastern village
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drones again targeted Ukrainian ports at the mouth of the Danube river near the border with Romania early Wednesday, while Kyiv reported retaking the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk as part of its counteroffensive.
Warehouses and grain silos were damaged in one port overnight, the regional administration of Odessa said on Wednesday, without naming the exact location. Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube: Reni and Izmail.
Videos on social media showed attacks on the port of Reni.
The blazes were extinguished by the fire brigade, Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram. No one was killed or injured, he said.
—dpa
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
