Trump celebrates US women’s soccer team loss, declares ‘USA is going to Hell!’
Donald Trump celebrated the U.S. women’s soccer team being eliminated from the 2023 World Cup tournament with a social media post that also declared the nation is “going to hell.”
The former president, indicted last week in connection to a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, reveled in America’s storied squad’s draw with Sweden, which ended the team’s hopes of bringing home a third-consecutive World Cup title.
Trump’s attack singled out team leader Megan Rapinoe, who missed a crucial kick that could’ve won Sunday’s match.
“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our (sic) once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” raged Trump on his Truth Social social media platform. “Many of our players were openly hostile to America — No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close.”
—New York Daily News
Colorado school vaccination rates drop again, erasing years of progress
More than one in 10 Colorado kindergarteners hasn’t had all of their required shots, erasing pre-pandemic gains in getting children immunized.
The percentage of Colorado kindergarteners who’d received their vaccinations declined in the previous two school years, but was still slightly higher than it had been in 2018. Now, that progress has been undone, and older children were actually slightly less likely to be vaccinated in fall 2022 than they were four years earlier.
Vaccination rates were up slightly for children in preschool and child care, though.
About 88% of kindergarteners, 92% of all school-aged children and 96% of those in preschool or day care were up to date on their vaccines during the 2022-2023 school year, state health officials said. Kindergartners showed a 5.2% decrease in compliance, and all school-aged children a 2.2% decrease, over the 2021-2022 school year.
—The Denver Post
Central Florida schools drop AP psychology amid ‘confusion’ over legality
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida public schools do not plan to offer Advanced Placement psychology this school year as administrators remain uncertain about the state’s position on a course that includes a section on gender and sexual orientation, topics they view as banned from most Florida classrooms.
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz on Friday sent a letter to superintendents that said the AP psychology course could be taught “in its entirety.” That seemed a shift from what school superintendents learned Thursday during a phone call with a top official in the Florida Department of Education, which Diaz runs.
But Diaz’s letter added that the course must be taught “in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate,” and he did not define what that last phrase meant.
That left many confused about the state’s position on a popular course that nearly 30,000 Florida students took last year and has been offered in its public schools for about 30 years. In recent days, both the Florida PTA and the Florida Education Association urged Diaz to clarify whether the full course, including section 6.7, on gender and sexual orientation, can be taught.
—Orlando Sentinel
Israel’s Netanyahu met with furor as rift hardens over judges
Israel’s opposition and protest movement assailed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking more control over the selection of judges, in what’s emerging as the next fault line in the government’s efforts to push through a divisive judicial overhaul.
A backlash built in Israel as critics lined up to lambast Netanyahu for clinging to a key plank of an overhaul that many fear threatens the country’s democracy. A group leading the largest anti-government protest movement in the nation’s history vowed to intensify demonstrations in response.
Netanyahu, speaking Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg, said he’s working to change the makeup of the judge selection committee while abandoning other steps announced by his government as it took office in January. Israel’s stocks gained slightly on Monday as investors waited to see if Netanyahu’s latest plan would be enough to halt unrest in the country.
If Netanyahu meant his comments as a concession, they instead provoked fury within the opposition camp, suggesting he faces a bruising fight ahead after already seeing months of protests and challenges against the planned changes.
—Bloomberg News
