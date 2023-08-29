Vivek Ramaswamy praises himself for grilling Al Sharpton in 2003
NEW YORK — Vivek Ramaswamy gave himself a “pat-on-the-back” for grilling Rev. Al Sharpton over his lack of elected experience in a newly resurfaced video of a campaign town hall during the 2004 presidential primary race.
The upstart Republican presidential candidate Monday night said he did the right thing by asking why the civil rights leader deserved his vote over more seasoned Democratic opponents Sen. John Kerry and Sen. John Edwards.
“I’ll give the 18-year-old version of myself a pat-on-the-back,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “20 years later, it’s funny how the tables have turned.”
Ramaswamy’s response came after MSNBC dug up the clip of the October 2003 town hall featuring college student Ramaswamy asking a question of Sharpton.
Sounding like a committed Democrat, Ramaswamy asked why he should vote for the candidate “with the least political experience.”
Sharpton turned aside the implicit criticism from Ramaswamy, then a Harvard University student, by claiming that he had more experience in political movements than any of his opponents, including then-President George W. Bush.
—New York Daily News
Accused gunman in Philly mass shooting found unfit to stand trial
PHILADELPHIA — The man accused of killing five people during a multi-day shooting rampage in Kingsessing earlier this summer has been ordered to receive inpatient mental health treatment before his court case can proceed.
A court-appointed psychiatrist found Kimbrady Carriker incompetent to stand trial, his public defender said in court Tuesday. Carriker, 40, will be sent to a state-run psychiatric facility to receive treatment while his criminal case — which is awaiting a preliminary hearing — is put on indefinite hold.
Carriker is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding several others during a shooting spree in early July. He faces a host of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal gun possession, and is being held without bail.
Investigators initially believed that Carriker shot each victim the night of July 3, which would have made this the deadliest single act of gun violence in Philadelphia in decades. In an unusual twist, they later came to believe that Carriker had actually shot one of his victims — Joseph Wamah, 31 — just after midnight on July 2, then returned to the area 44 hours later to begin firing his assault-style rifle in a seemingly indiscriminate manner on the street.
—The Philadelphia Inquirer
With fire risk high, N. California braces for power shutoffs
LOS ANGELES — Officials are warning that thousands across Northern California could experience planned power outages Wednesday, facing a critically elevated fire threat as the region is already dealing with poor air quality, smoky skies and growing devastation from multiple ongoing wildfires.
Much of the Sacramento Valley is under a fire weather watch from late Tuesday through Wednesday, warning of gusty winds and low humidity, a combination that forecasters said "can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity." It is the first fire weather watch issued this year by the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the state's largest utility provider, warned that up to 8,000 customers across seven counties should prepare to lose power Wednesday in possible "public safety power shutoffs."
It wasn't immediately clear how long the shutoffs might last.
—Los Angeles Times
Target stores in 4 states receive bomb threats, prompting evacuations
Multiple Target department stores in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin received bomb threats Tuesday, reports said.
Several locations in Charlotte, N.C., and near Cincinnati, Ohio, were evacuated due to the threatening messages, according to authorities.
“This morning numerous bomb threats were made via email to various Target stores throughout Charlotte,” the Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department posted online Tuesday. “At this time, there is no indication of any validity to the threats.”
Ohio station WLWT reported retailers in Anderson Township, Colerain Township and Warren County were temporarily cleared out as were two Target locations in Cincinnati.
“Heightened police activity” was reported in Middletown, New Jersey, where a store was threatened around 11 a.m., according to local site Tap Into Middletown.
Police in New Berlin, Wisconsin, said Tuesday a bomb squad from Milwaukee came to their assistance after “a generic email” threatened a Target store shortly before 10 a.m. A search of that store revealed the threat to be a “hoax” posing no threat to the public.
—New York Daily News
