With Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. Newsom tells Americans: ‘Wake up’
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday blasted a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade and urged Americans to “wake up.”
“It’s just a remarkable moment in American history,” Newsom said, during an appearance in Los Angeles. “At a time when countries around the world are expanding liberties, expanding freedoms, expanding rights, here we are in the United States of America about to roll back rights.”
At a news conference at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Newsom stressed that access to reproductive health is legal in the state and that California should stand as a “beacon of hope” to residents of other states.
Earlier this week, Newsom and legislative leaders announced that they will ask voters in November to place permanent protections for abortion in the California Constitution.
“We are not going to be defeated, certainly not here in the state of California,” said Newsom, standing in front of two dozen Planned Parenthood workers who held signs that read, “I stand with Planned Parenthood” and “Bans off our bodies.”
—Los Angeles Times
Trump's endorsement of 'Hillbilly Elegy' writer tested his power in the GOP
Once again, the eyes of a nation — or at least those of its political junkies — were on Ohio.
Once a swing state and bellwether for America's presidential picks, Ohio now tilts more solidly toward Republicans. As such, the results of Tuesday's primary were closely watched as a predictor of former President Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party. And with J.D. Vance claiming victory in the GOP Senate primary, signs are that Trump's hold is strong as ever.
Vance, whose memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," was made into a movie, scored the former president's coveted backing, winning out over a crowded field of Trump acolytes. The endorsement immediately propelled Vance to the front of the pack, illustrating the continuing sway Trump commands among party faithful.
Other primaries Tuesday included the race for Ohio governor, where GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine fended off challenges from three Trump-supporting candidates running to his right and is set to face Nan Whaley, the Democratic former mayor of Dayton, in the general election.
—Los Angeles Times
Poll: NYC Mayor Adams’ approval rating sliding on nearly all issues, including crime
NEW YORK — Is New York Mayor Eric Adams’ political honeymoon over?
Adams’ approval rating has dropped on nearly all issues — including public safety, which he has made the top priority of his nascent administration, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
The Quinnipiac University poll, which quizzed 1,249 registered voters in New York City, found that 43% of New Yorkers approve of Adams’ overall job as mayor — down from the 46% he clinched when the same survey was conducted in February.
One of the poll’s most revealing statistics is on crime, with 54% of New Yorkers now disapproving of Adams’ handling of the issue, compared with 37% who approve of it. In the February survey, 49% of New Yorkers approved of Adams’ crimefighting agenda, while 35% disapproved.
In response to the latest poll, Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said New Yorkers “are rightly worried about crime.”
—New York Daily News
Iran reportedly set to execute medic amid growing tensions with Sweden
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran is planning to execute a physician who allegedly spied for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to the ISNA news agency on Wednesday.
ISNA reported that the execution of the man, identified as Ahmad-Resa J, has been set to take place by May 21. The man has dual Swedish and Iranian citizenship. There has been no independent confirmation from the Iranian courts or justice officials.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said she was aware of the "extremely concerning" reports about the execution.
The accused is a disaster medic who was prosecuted for espionage during a visit to Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death, a sentence that was confirmed in 2017. He was granted Swedish citizenship in 2018.
The execution had been indefinitely delayed after the accused was diagnosed with cancer. But observers say it is now being discussed again because an Iranian identified as Hamid M is on trial in Sweden facing charges of overseeing a mass execution 34 years ago when he was a court official.
—dpa
2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.