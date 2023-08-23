Kohberger murder trial delayed after Moscow murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
MOSCOW, Idaho — The capital murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho student homicides, was indefinitely postponed from its scheduled October start date after he waived his right to a speedy trial at a court hearing Wednesday.
The significant development in the case comes just five days after an all-day hearing when Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County set a deadline of Sept. 15 for Kohberger to make such a decision. Under state law, criminal defendants must receive a trial date within six months of their arraignment if they don’t waive that right.
In mid-May, a grand jury in Latah County convened by the prosecution indicted Kohberger on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, which eliminated a scheduled preliminary hearing. Kohberger was arraigned a week later and stood silent when asked for his plea to the charges, leading Judge to enter a plea of not guilty. Judge set a trial date of Oct. 2.
Taylor requested the Wednesday hearing last week, telling Judge she thought it would be quick but asked that it be held in person rather than virtually. Kohberger joined her in attendance, dressed in a white shirt and gray tie.
—Idaho Statesman
Teen fentanyl dealer sentenced to over 8 years for selling to high schoolers, others
DALLAS — The defendant with the boyish face stood out from the usual parade of felons ushered into federal court in orange jumpsuits and shackles. Stephen Paul Brinson, 18, is barely older than the Flower Mound and Carrollton high school students he supplied with deadly fentanyl-laced pills.
“You know you’re just a kid...who committed old people crimes,” U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade told Brinson at his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning in Dallas. Brinson faced up to 40 years in prison for supplying high school students and others with fake M30 pills laced with fentanyl. Authorities said he sold the drug from his parents’ Flower Mound home.
Kinkeade gave him eight years and four months. The judge called the case a tragic example of the “horrible scourge” of fentanyl and said many of the overdose victims looked like “sweethearts.”
Brinson’s attorney, Paul Lund, told the judge his client battled drug addiction and his arrest probably saved his life. Lund said no overdose deaths were directly linked to his client.
—The Dallas Morning News
Massachusetts rent control supporters say ballot question is valid as opposition mounts
BOSTON — Legal memos are starting to fly in the early battle over a ballot question that would repeal Massachusetts’ ban on rent control, with the latest arguing the proposed question meets constitutional muster and should appear before voters in 2024.
After real estate, property owner, landlord, development, and fiscal associations sent letters to Attorney General Andrea Campbell in opposition to a ballot question that would hand municipalities the power to regulate rents and fees, a lawyer representing the original drafters is striking back.
Attorney Gerald McDonough said it is not surprising that the real estate industry, “which has extracted untold profits from our communities and reaped the gains of housing inflation, opposes the initiative petition.”
“Those interests who have realized the most benefit from the housing emergency and the ongoing inflation in residential rents are trying to stop the public from voting on the Tenant Protection Act, on speculative rationales before any municipality is even able to consider acting upon the power that would (be) delegated to municipalities pending voter-approval of the act,” McDonough wrote to Campbell in a Tuesday letter.
—Boston Herald
Cable car ordeal leaves Pakistani valley community fearful
ISLAMABAD — Members of the northern Pakistani community affected by the dramatic cable car accident on Tuesday have expressed relief that the ordeal is behind them, but also fear for the impact on their everyday lives.
“I feel good to be back with my family,” Niaz Muhammad, a 10th grade student who was one of the eight passengers trapped in the broken cable car, told dpa.
The cable car carrying six students and two adults dangled on one sole cable for about 15 hours until all the passengers were rescued in a highly risky operation by elite commandos and local volunteers. All six children trapped in the cable car are enrolled in Government High School Batangi Pashto.
The school has 326 students and more than 100 students normally cross the valley using the cable car each day.
—dpa
