Trump blasts DeSantis for insurance company ‘bailout’ legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for wanting to give insurance companies widespread protections from lawsuits, calling it “the worst Insurance Scam in the entire Country!”
Taking to Truth Social just after midnight Thursday, Trump said Floridians are getting “crushed” by their insurance companies.
“Ron DeSanctimonious is delivering the biggest insurance company BAILOUT to Globalist Insurance Companies, IN HISTORY,” Trump wrote. “He’s also crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the Hurricane — They’re getting pennies on the dollar.”
DeSantis has supported House Bill 837, one of the priorities of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and the companion Senate Bill 236. That legislation would make it harder for Floridians to sue their insurance companies. The bills are being fast-tracked through the Legislature this year.
—Tampa Bay Times
Former Brooklyn newspaper editor arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots
NEW YORK — A Manhattan man who was once the chief editor of the Jewish Press was arrested Thursday and hit with felony charges for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill, federal prosecutors announced.
Elliot Resnick, 39, was one of many pro-Trump rioters who allegedly overtook police at the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol and rushed the doors, intent on entering and overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The man moved with the mob toward the East Rotunda Doors, where he encountered a Capitol Police officer who was spraying the irate crowd with a “chemical irritant” in an attempt to keep the rioters at bay. Resnick grabbed hold of the officer’s arm and was one of the first to make his way inside the Capitol around 2:26 p.m., prosecutors allege.
Once inside, he allegedly tried to open another door but was unsuccessful, and instead grabbed rioters and pulled them into the Capitol. He remained inside for nearly 50 minutes, feds said.
—New York Daily News
California county offers top job to secessionist leader
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has offered the job of running the day-to-day-operations of its government to a top figure in the New California movement pushing to split California into two states.
In an unusual news release, county officials announced that "a majority of the board" had made a "preliminary job offer" to Chriss Street, vice president of New California and a former treasurer of Orange County, to be the county's chief executive officer.
Proponents of New California, formed in 2018, maintain that old California has become ungovernable and seek to gather much of the rural parts of California, along with San Diego and Orange counties, and form a 51st state.
Street cannot be formally offered the job until the board votes March 28 following a completed background check. He did not respond to calls requesting comment. But some board critics questioned how the county could hire a leader who doesn't believe in California.
—Los Angeles Times
Poland to send 4 fighter jets to Kyiv
Poland will send four Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days as the nation moves ahead with deliveries to bolster Kyiv’s air power, President Andrzej Duda said.
“The decision has been made” and more MiG-29 models currently under maintenance are on the way, Duda told reporters in Warsaw Thursday. The Polish government said this week that several allies had also signaled readiness to send such aircraft, with Slovakia on Wednesday saying it was prepared to dispatch MiGs.
The deliveries would cross a threshold in sending firepower to Kyiv, as many Western allies have drawn the line at sending fighter jets, citing the risk of being drawn into a direct confrontation with Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military leadership have persistently demanded warplanes since the first days of the war as essential to driving back the Russian invasion.
—Bloomberg News
