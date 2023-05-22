‘We’ve got a real dilemma’: How ‘Never Trump’ Republicans view DeSantis vs Trump
Fergus Cullen is wary of Ron DeSantis’ conflict with Disney, dislikes how the governor once used his kids in a campaign ad, and doubts he’d support the Florida Republican’s presidential candidacy if it were any other election.
And yet Cullen, the former chairman of the New Hampshire GOP and an avowed member of the “Never Trump” movement, is still open to the Florida Republican’s White House bid — almost exclusively because of his deep dislike of former President Donald Trump.
“We’ve got a dilemma on our hands, and I’m trying to be pragmatic here,” Cullen said. “Trump is an existential threat not only to the country, but to the Republican Party’s prospects to be competitive. And I would accept anyone as a preferable nominee.”
Cullen isn’t the only leading anti-Trump Republican who is begrudgingly arriving at that conclusion. As DeSantis prepares to enter the presidential race this week, a small but influential contingent of Republicans is grappling with a strategic dilemma, stuck choosing between a candidate in Trump many of them consider a clear and present danger to the republic and an alternative in DeSantis they worry would solidify — possibly even intensify — the GOP’s turn to anti-democratic demagoguery.
Trial date set for suspect Bryan Kohberger in University of Idaho student homicides; plea entered
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho student homicides suspect Bryan Kohberger stayed silent when asked to enter a plea in Latah County court Monday morning, with the judge defaulting to not guilty. Kohberger’s murder trial was scheduled to begin this fall at the request of his defense.
The hearing was the first public appearance in more than four months for the 28-year-old man accused of murdering four students at an off-campus home in mid-November. Family members for two of the victims and a throng of media filled the courtroom for Kohberger’s arraignment, which lasted about 15 minutes.
Dressed in a bright orange jail outfit with “PRISONER” in black on his back, Kohberger sat with his ankles shackled before Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District Court. The judge explained the five charges, which include four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, to the defendant and the maximum penalties if he’s found guilty.
Kohberger responded affirmatively to Judge’s questions about whether he understood each of the charges against him, but then declined to enter a plea when asked, or what is known as standing silent. Judge entered the not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf.
Missouri bill on Gov. Parson’s desk would allow public schools to teach electives on the Bible
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the waning hours of the legislative session, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill long-sought by a pair of Christian lawmakers that would allow public schools to offer elective courses on the Bible.
The legislation, filed by state Sen. Karla May, a St. Louis Democrat, allows public schools and public charter schools to offer elective social studies classes including but not limited to the “Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible” and the “New Testament of the Bible.”
It passed the Missouri Senate on a unanimous vote of 31 to 0 in March. And then, with just more than an hour left in this year’s session and with little debate, the House voted 108 to 30 last week to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
May, a nondenominational Christian, told The Star that she wants people to be able to study these religious texts from a cultural and historical perspective.
Turkish President wins support of eliminated rival in runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the support of a nationalist rival eliminated in the first round of presidential elections, boosting his chances of extending his 20-year rule at Sunday’s runoff.
Longshot third candidate Sinan Ogan won 5.2% of votes in the May 14 ballot, giving him just enough weight to play a key role in deciding Turkey’s future.
Erdogan secured 49.5% of votes in the initial round, just shy of the 50% threshold required to secure an outright win, but could benefit from Ogan’s support to extend an already comfortable lead on May 28.
His main challenger, joint opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, won 45% of the vote, respectable but not enough to dislodge the incumbent despite a cost-of-living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to the earthquakes that devastated the southeast earlier this year.
