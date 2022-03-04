Minn. governor tells state agencies to cut ties with Russia
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is directing more than two dozen state agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian entities, as states across the nation join the federal government in imposing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Through an executive order issued Friday, the governor also asked his Cabinet to refrain from entering into contracts with Russian entities to "ensure that our state does not aid the Russian government's aggression against Ukraine."
"Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government's actions," Walz said in a statement. "I encourage other individuals, companies and organizations to stand with their Ukrainian neighbors and end support to Russian entities."
Walz joins governors in roughly a dozen states who are reviewing or cutting financial ties with Russian companies. New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered all state agencies and authorities to review and divest public funds from Russia. Some governors are ordering state liquor regulators and operators to stop the sales of Russian-made spirits, such as vodka.
There's support for state-level sanctions against Russia among some Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul. Hansen tweeted earlier this week that he wants the state and the University of Minnesota to review its investments to determine if they are doing business with Russia.
Islamic State claims deadly bombing at Pakistani mosque
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on a mosque in northwestern Pakistan, in a statement late on Friday.
The attack killed around 60 people and injured hundreds more in the deadliest attack in the country in years, police and rescuers said.
"Dozens of Shiites were killed and wounded in a major suicide bombing that hit their temple in Pakistan," Amaaq News Agency, mouthpiece of the group, said.
It added that a fighter from the Islamic state had managed to storm the Shiite mosque in the city of Peshawar after shooting two members of the Pakistani police who were guarding the site, killing one and wounding the other.
The agency quoting sources said the Islamic State suicide bomber, identified as Julaybib al-Kabli, detonated a highly explosive belt, killing at least 50 and wounding more than 200 others.
Earlier, police and rescuers said a pair of suicide bombers had blown themselves up among worshipers at a mosque in north-western Pakistan during Friday prayers.
The mosque is located in a densely populated Shiite neighborhood in the center of city and most victims were Shiite Muslims, local resident Siraj Uddin said.
Idaho man gets prison on felonies tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison Friday for assaulting police during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.
Duke Edward Wilson, 68, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in September to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees and to obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally charged with several more felonies.
The Nampa resident was one of six Idahoans charged in federal court over their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Wilson that day was outfitted with a baseball hat that read “CNN FAKE NEWS,” tried to pull open a door that Capitol police were attempting to close during the riot, and struck at police with a piece of PVC pipe, hitting at least one officer, according to a statement of offense signed by Wilson. He then threw the object at a line of police officers.
Wilson also assisted other rioters in attempting to pull a defensive shield away from a police officer and in pushing an officer to the ground.
“That is what makes this a different case for the court. Obviously you’re a decent guy, you’ve lived a good life, you’ve lived a productive life, you’ve been an upstanding citizen all your life.” U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said during the Friday sentencing. “You made a terrible mistake, you’ve tried to fess up to it as best you could — but that was a horrible day for our country.”
Disney Cruise Line to shift to optional masks indoors
ORLANDO, Fla. — As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, Disney Cruise Line is set to join other lines in relaxing mask requirements at sea.
In an update to its safety policies on its website, the line announced that starting March 11 it would allow guests to go about without face coverings indoors. Until then, the line insists on wearing masks indoors for all guests ages 2 and up no matter their vaccination status. The exceptions are for when they’re in their cabins or actively eating or drinking.
It already allowed face coverings to be removed outdoors except when social distancing could not be maintained, following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But as the CDC guidelines have been relaxed, so too are cruise lines. The CDC last week issued new masking guidelines that suggest masks are not needed for most of the country. Face masks are still required by federal law at least through March 18 to be worn on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
The cruise line was one of the first to require all guests 5 and over to be fully vaccinated to sail
Face coverings may also be required at some ports of call for now as well.
