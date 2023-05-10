House panel moves to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — Republicans on a key House committee Wednesday took another step to block President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness program.
During a markup of the joint resolution of disapproval, GOP lawmakers on the Committee on Education and the Workforce argued that the Department of Education’s student loan relief plan would add billions to the federal debt while doing nothing to address the rising cost of college. They also argued that Biden’s plan is inherently unfair because it only benefits those who attended college.
Biden announced the student loan debt relief program in August, fulfilling a campaign promise and winning applause from progressives, some of whom had sought a far higher debt relief threshold. The plan would provide $10,000 in student loan forgiveness to borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, with $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients.
The administration also has repeatedly postponed repayment of student loan debt, continuing a pandemic-era policy first enacted by President Donald Trump. Those payments are scheduled to resume 60 days after June 30.
Democrats say student loan debt weighs down the household budgets of millions of Americans, preventing them from buying homes and starting families.
—CQ-Roll Call
DeSantis board hires new administrator for Disney district
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tourism oversight board hired a new administrator Wednesday to run the district that oversees Walt Disney World, giving him a pay bump to $400,000 in part because of the federal lawsuit the company has filed in the escalating feud.
In addition, the board also created a code enforcement system that could issue fines to Walt Disney World, which is known for meticulous care of its grounds.
The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board’s actions came two weeks after Disney filed a federal lawsuit in Tallahassee, alleging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the company by DeSantis and his hand-picked panel.
The board countersued at a special meeting last week, and Disney added to its suit on Monday with further quotes from DeSantis to back their claim the company is being punished for its opposition to the so-called “don’t say gay” law.
The lawsuit by Disney was only mentioned at the meeting by Chair Martin Garcia, who said it was one of the reasons the district’s new administrator, Glen Gilzean, should be paid $45,000 more yearly than outgoing administrator John Classe.
—Orlando Sentinel
Feinstein casts her first vote on Senate floor after long absence
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Capitol on Wednesday to cast her first vote in the Senate since taking an extended absence because of an illness that threatened Democrats' slim majority and led to mounting calls for her resignation.
Feinstein, who at 89 is the eldest sitting senator, was wheeled onto the Senate floor in a wheelchair that she may at times require to travel around the Capitol as she works "a lighter schedule," her office said in a statement. Videos on Twitter showed Feinstein emerging from a car outside the Senate building, where she was helped into a wheelchair and greeted by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
On Wednesday afternoon, Feinstein voted yes on the confirmation of Glenna Wright-Gallo to be the assistant secretary for special education and rehabilitative services, which passed 52-45.
Feinstein returned to Washington on Tuesday after a monthslong absence due to the shingles virus. In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Feinstein said she's made some "significant progress" but still is experiencing some side effects, including vision and balance issues.
The California Democrat also expressed gratitude for the well-wishes she received and for the care she received from her team of doctors in San Francisco.
—Los Angeles Times
Pakistani anti-graft agency to hold Imran Khan for 8 days
Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan will be under the custody of the country’s anti-graft agency for eight days after his dramatic arrest that’s led to violent clashes across the country.
After hearing arguments from the government and Khan’s lawyers, the court announced the order. The National Accountability Bureau had asked for 14 days, the maximum allowed under the law.
Khan, 70, will be produced before the court again on May 17, the anti-graft agency said.
The former cricket star’s arrest by paramilitary troops on the agency’s orders marked a sharp escalation in Khan’s confrontation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and the country’s powerful military.
The latest crisis comes as Pakistan is grappling with an economy in deep distress. Moody’s Investors Service has warned the nation could default without an IMF bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain. It downgraded the nation’s rating to an all-time low earlier this year.
—Bloomberg News
