Climate change-attributed heat touched 81% of the world’s population in July, study finds
LOS ANGELES — Four out of every five humans alive experienced at least one day of abnormally hot temperatures in July — a global onslaught of extreme heat that would not have been possible without climate change, according to new research.
The sweltering month appears to have been the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, although official verification from federal meteorological agencies is still pending.
But an analysis of daily temperatures in 4,700 cities found that climate change-attributed heat touched 6.5 billion people — or 81% of the world’s population — in July. The report, released Wednesday by nonprofit news organization Climate Central, measured the impact using the Climate Shift Index, a tool that compares the current climate to one without excess heat-trapping emissions.
Global exposure peaked July 10, when 3.5 billion people experienced a Climate Shift Index level of 3 or higher, indicating that human-caused climate change made unusually hot temperatures at least three times more likely, the report said. At least 2 billion people felt a CSI level 3 or higher on each of the 31 days in July.
“There’s nothing about this that is normal,” said Andrew Pershing, vice president of science at Climate Central, during a press briefing Tuesday. “These are conditions that are going to become more common, more severe, as we continue to put more and more CO2 in the atmosphere. Until there’s no more CO2 being added to the atmosphere, temperatures are going to continue to rise, and this year eventually will start to look like an average year, or a cool year.”
The findings build on a related analysis from World Weather Attribution — a research group that seeks to determine the role of climate change in extreme weather events. They recently found that the intense heat waves that simultaneously baked the southwestern U.S., Europe and China in July would not have been possible without climate change.
While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other agencies have not yet verified that July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, daily data makes it “pretty clear that we’re going to set that record,” Pershing said.
—Los Angeles Times
Indiana schools must allow trans students to use bathrooms aligned with gender identity, court rules
Indiana students must have access to bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, an appeals court ruled Tuesday night.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a temporary injunction requiring the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation to provide equal treatment to trans students.
The case involves three young trans students who sued their school districts after they were blocked from using the boy’s restrooms. At the time of the complaint, one of the teens attended a middle school in Martinsville. The other two, who are twin brothers, attended high school in Terra Haute.
The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties of Indiana and the nonprofit law firm Indiana Legal Services, alleges sex discrimination in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
The teens also requested a preliminary injunction that would order schools to grant them access to the facilities while the lawsuit moves forward.
—New York Daily News
Hunter Biden made millions amid ‘nonstop debauchery,’ plea agreement says
Hunter Biden earned more than $4 million from a Ukrainian energy company, a Chinese private equity firm and other sources during two years in which he descended deeper into substance abuse, according to his proposed plea agreement to federal tax charges.
Biden’s draft plea was announced in June, but the actual agreement was only made public on Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered it unsealed in response to media requests. The deal, which would see the president’s son plead guilty to misdemeanor charges and serve no jail time, was put on hold after Noreika raised questions about the terms last week.
An exhibit incorporated into the agreement between Biden and federal prosecutors in Delaware sets out in some detail his earnings in 2017 and 2018, two years for which he failed to pay income tax. Republicans, who have criticized the proposed plea as a sweetheart deal, have seized upon the millions Hunter Biden made to argue that his father must also have benefited.
A lawyer for Biden didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Biden made more than $2.1 million in 2018. According to the agreement, these high earnings came as his drug addiction continued to worsen. The documents cites Biden’s own memoir in which he describes “a spring and summer of nonstop debauchery” in 2018.
—Bloomberg News
Pontiff urges Europe to do more to solve the world's problems
ROME — In the face of wars and conflicts and the suffering and migration they cause, Pope Francis criticized Europe on Wednesday for its inadequate efforts to solve the world's problems.
"Where are you heading if you don't propose to the world a course of peace, creative ways to stop the war in Ukraine and the many conflicts that stain the world with blood?" the pontiff said in a lunchtime speech to representatives of the Portuguese government and civil society at the Belém Cultural Centre in Lisbon.
In his first major public speech during his current visit to Portugal, the 86-year-old denounced the absence of a bold peace plan and said more money was being invested in weapons than in the future of children.
Europe also had to face up to its problems, the pontiff warned. He criticized the handling of migrants at the continent's external borders and in the Mediterranean, the decline in birth rates as well as discussions on euthanasia.
"Global injustices, wars, climate and migration crises are advancing faster than the ability and often the will to face these challenges together", Francis said.
Instead, the pope dreams of a "Europe at the heart of the West" that uses its ingenuity to extinguish hotbeds of war and ignite lights of hope.
The head of the Catholic Church is in Portugal for five days during the Catholic Church's World Youth Day 2023.
—dpa
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.