Adam Frisch’s lead over Lauren Boebert shrinks to just 73 votes as count continues
DENVER — The race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch for Colorado’s massive 3rd Congressional District was still too close to call Wednesday evening, as election officials continued to count ballots.
As of results posted at 5:16 p.m., Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen, had just barely kept ahead of Boebert, a Republican from Silt, 50.01%% to 49.99%, the secretary of state’s office reported. Just 73 votes separate the two candidates.
Throughout the district, 311,085 votes had been counted, more than 63% of the district’s 487,094 registered voters.
If such a narrow margin holds, the results will trigger an automatic recount for the race. The state’s recount threshold sits at 0.5% of the leading candidate’s total votes, approximately 778 votes.
—The Denver Post
Dead man wins reelection as Pennsylvania state representative
Voters reelected a Pennsylvania state representative on Tuesday — even though he died last month. Anthony “Tony” DeLuca died from lymphoma on Oct. 9 at age 85. But it was too late to change the ballots, so he remained the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s 32nd legislative district.
DeLuca ended up winning more than 85% of the vote. He represented the deep blue district from 1983 until his death and was the longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania statehouse. His district covers the east Pittsburgh suburbs of Penn Hills and Verona, along with parts of Plum and Oakmont.
No Republicans challenged DeLuca. His only opponent was a Green Party candidate, Queonia Livingston, who received just 14% of the vote.
“While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by reelecting him posthumously,” the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee said in a tweet.
—New York Daily News
Annapolis couple sentenced to more than 4 decades total for plot to sell nuclear defense secrets
BALTIMORE — A former Navy engineer and his wife were sentenced in federal court Wednesday to more than four decades combined for plotting to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government.
U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to 19 years and his wife, Diana, to 21 years, surpassing the minimum federal guidelines for both defendants.
In handing down her sentence, Groh cited a letter from a naval officer who gave a victim impact statement that cited the “betrayal by the Toebbes” that had longstanding consequences.
“The cumulative impacts of the defendant’s crime remains to be seen,” the judge said at the conclusion of Jonathan Toebbe’s sentencing. Diana Toebbe and then her husband were sentenced at an hours-long hearing in a courtroom in Martinsburg, West Virginia. “The sentence imposed here today is warranted … it reflects the serious nature of the offense” and the risk to national security, she said.
—Baltimore Sun
King Charles III unsuccessfully targeted by egg-throwing protester during York visit
King Charles III and and wife Camilla, the queen consort, were the targets Wednesday of an egg-throwing protester in York, where they were meeting with local dignitaries amid well-wishers during a traditional visit.
The eggs wound up smashing on the ground, not on the royals, and the 23-year-old man who allegedly hurled them was detained by police. While officers struggled to bring the man to the ground near a crowd barrier, he shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” according to The Associated Press.
The eggs appeared to fly between Charles and Camilla and the people they were meeting, according to ITV video. The ceremony continued with hardly a hitch.
Charles — who continued shaking hands with York officials, the BBC reported, paused briefly to look down at the shattered eggs. He and Camilla were visiting York to witness the first unveiling of a statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, since her death in early September at age 96.
—Los Angeles Times
2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
