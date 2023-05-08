Abortion could be on Florida’s 2024 ballot, if groups gathering signatures succeed
On the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a coalition is mobilizing an effort to put the question of abortion on Florida’s 2024 ballot.
The group, called Floridians Protecting Freedom, is proposing a constitutional amendment to protect the right of a woman to have an abortion up to the point where the fetus could survive outside the womb.
The coalition — which includes organizers from the ACLU of Florida, Florida Rising, Florida Planned Parenthood groups and Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida — is hoping that voters will back the effort. They note that polls show that a majority of Floridians support safe and legal access to abortion.
Florida’s Constitution includes a right to privacy, which the state Supreme Court has previously held protects abortion access. But the DeSantis administration is challenging that precedent as part of an ongoing lawsuit over Florida’s current 15-week abortion ban. (Florida’s new six-week abortion law would only go into effect if the state gets a favorable ruling in that case.)
Gross said the group is aiming for the 2024 ballot, instead of a later election date, because Florida’s current abortion law is already affecting people’s rights.
—Tampa Bay Times
Afghans evacuated during the withdrawal are able to renew temporary permission to be in the United States
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration will allow Afghans who were evacuated during the withdrawal of U.S. troops to remain in the United States for longer than the initial two-year temporary permits.
The Department of Homeland Security announced the move Friday and said that Afghans who received temporary parole into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome will soon be able to request renewals of that parole to extend their permission to be in the U.S. DHS encouraged Afghans who have not yet received permanent permission to stay in the United States to apply for renewals.
DHS said each renewal would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to the continued safety, security, and well-being of the thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States through (Operation Allies Welcome) and continue to through Enduring Welcome," DHS said in a press release.
The department said that more details about the re-parole process would be available soon and that the department will host Afghan Support Centers across the country beginning on May 17 in Phoenix. The centers will offer information about immigration and social services available to Afghan newcomers with support from both government staff and nongovernmental organizations.
Roughly 88,500 Afghans have come to the United States through September of last year under Operation Allies Welcome, according to the department.
Evacuees were initially given permission to be in the United States for two years. Those parole permits will begin to expire later this year, meaning that evacuated Afghans would no longer have valid work permits and could face deportation for being in the United States without permission.
—The San Diego Union-Tribune
EU, US, Germany rule out normalizing relations with Syria
BERLIN — Germany, the European Union and the United States have each ruled out diplomatic rapproachement with the Syrian government despite the war-torn country's recent return to the Arab League. A U.S. State Department spokesman said the United States does "not believe that Syria merits readmission to the Arab League at this time."
"I will note that we share a number of the same goals with our Arab partners with respect to Syria, including reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis that is consistent with U.N. Security Council resolution 2254," he added.
The U.S. assumes that the partners could use direct contact with Syria to make demands in these areas, the spokesman said. He stressed that normalizing relations with Syria was not currently a topic of discussion for the U.S.
Germany's Foreign Ministry said Monday that there is no basis for normalizing relations with Syria.
The Syrian regime under President Bashar Assad continues to commit egregious human rights violations against its own people on a daily basis and is blocking the political process, a spokesman for the German Foreign Office said in Berlin.
"In this respect, unfortunately, nothing has changed in the reality on the ground which would allow us to provide support for things like reconstruction or to lift sanctions," the spokesman said. "And from our point of view, Syria currently does not meet any of the prerequisites for a dignified return of refugees."
The EU position on Syria "has not changed," EU foreign policy spokesman Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Monday.
"That means: no normalization of the relations, no reconstructions without normalization, no lifting of sanctions until there is a meaningful movement on the side of the regime to remove all the reasons for which the parts of the regimes has been sanctioned."
Over the weekend, Arab countries ended the diplomatic isolation of the Assad regime, which was expelled from the Arab League in 2011 because of the extremely violent crackdown on its own people.
—dpa
