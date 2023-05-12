Possible miracle at Connecticut church being investigated by the Vatican
HARTFORD, Conn. — The results of an investigation into the reports of a possible miracle at Thomaston’s St. Thomas Church have been sent to the Vatican.
On March 5, the Rev. Joseph Crowley, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, which includes St. Thomas, reported that during Holy Communion a lay person distributing hosts had found that the wafers had multiplied in the ciborium.
“God duplicated himself in the ciborium,” Crowley said after Communion. “God provides and it’s strange how God does that. And that happened.” Now, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has been notified and is conducting its own investigation.
David Elliott, spokesman for the archdiocese, issued a statement that “reports such as the alleged miracle in Thomaston require referral to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome. The Archdiocese has proceeded accordingly, and will await a response in due time.”
—Hartford Courant
Do gag orders like Idaho judge’s in Kohberger case work? Or are they ‘irrelevant’?
BOISE, Idaho — Just a week after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest in last year’s killing of four University of Idaho students, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a gag order in the case, citing the need for a “balance between protecting the right to fair trial for all parties involved and the right to free expression.”
Not everyone agrees that she struck the right balance in a case that quickly and consistently made headlines across the country.
The family of one of the victims and a coalition of media outlets are fighting the order, saying it restricts their First Amendment rights by being overly broad.
The judge’s order — which was expanded in mid-January, not long after the initial order — prohibits a number of people from speaking publicly about the case, including the attorneys on both sides, investigators, law enforcement personnel and any attorney representing a witness, victim or victim‘s family.
—The Idaho Statesman
California 'weather whiplash' fuels uncertainty in upcoming wildfire season
When Jonathan O'Brien sees the rolling green hills of Southern California, the grasses lush from this winter's heavy rains, he can't help but feel uneasy.
"Even if it's not this year or next year, sooner or later we absolutely will go into a drought period again, and all this vegetation that has grown will eventually suffer — that's just the cycle we face," said the National Interagency Fire Center meteorologist. "When that happens, it's all but inevitable we will see a severe fire season or two."
This summer, however, O'Brien and other forecasters project that portions of the state could get a break. The storms of the past couple of months have left behind a deep mountain snowpack that is expected to act as a buffer against massive wildfires like those that twice burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other in 2021. At lower elevations, the outlook is uncertain. Those grassy hills could burn sooner rather than later.
"Overall, we think it's going to be a less-active-than-normal year, led by that less active component at higher elevations," said O'Brien, who works for the NIFC's Predictive Services in Riverside. "But the big wild card for this season is going to be the grass fire activity at lower elevations and whether we get the winds later on toward June and July to start pushing any fires around as these grasses start to dry out."
—Los Angeles Times
Russian forces pushed back near Bakhmut, Zelenskyy says
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian soldiers have regained ground near the flashpoint city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, as Moscow acknowledged some of its forces had left the area.
The "overwhelming efforts" of the Ukrainian troops led to the Russian side being halted or even "pushed back" in some sections, Zelenskyy said on Telegram after a meeting of the military's general staff.
He added that the situation was under control at other sections of the front line. "Our defenders have advanced 2 kilometers in the Bakhmut section," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote in a telegram.
She said no positions had been abandoned in the city itself over the week and that major losses had been inflicted on the Russian enemy.
—dpa
