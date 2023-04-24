White House pushes back after Gov. Parson accuses Biden of politicizing Ralph Yarl shooting
White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre on Monday pushed back on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s claim that President Joe Biden politicized the shooting of a 16-year-old high school student in Kansas City who rang the wrong doorbell.
“What the president is doing is trying to protect families and communities across the country,” Jean Pierre said. “That’s the action this president has taken the past two years, doing almost two dozen actions and executive orders to make sure that we are taking steps to stop the epidemic we are seeing with gun violence. And that’s what he should do as president.”
Jean Pierre’s comments come after Parson said Biden was trying to make a political statement by reaching out to Ralph Yarl, a Black student who was shot when he rang the doorbell at Northeast 115th Terrace instead of Northeast 115th Street, where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers. Yarl’s accused shooter Andrew D. Lester, 84, who is white, faces two felony charges in Clay County for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
After the shooting became part of a national political conversation about the country’s race relations and gun laws, Biden personally called Yarl to wish him a speedy recovery.
—The Kansas City Star
DeSantis ducks campaign question in Japan as Democrats slam his trip around the world
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged a reporter’s question about his drop in the polls to former President Donald Trump on Monday in Japan, the first stop in a world tour that will take him to South Korea, Israel and Great Britain.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis said, smiling with his head bobbing as he replied.
DeSantis’ weeklong trip has drawn complaints from Democrats, who argue the governor should be in the state during both the final stretch of the legislative session and in the wake of major flooding and gasoline shortages in South Florida.
“Name another past or current governor (not just Florida) who has taken a ‘trade mission’ out of the country during their legislative session,” Florida Democratic chair Nikki Fried wrote on Twitter.
—Orlando Sentinel
From movies to Miley Cyrus, attorneys say Texas drag bill could criminalize common acts
AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that’s been pitched as an effort to protect kids from drag shows could result in adults being arrested or fined for anything from dirty dancing to bachelorette parties, according to Texas lawyers who reviewed the legislation.
Senate Bill 12 was crafted to keep minors from attending what its author has described as “sexually explicit” performances by drag queens.
The Dallas Morning News asked three lawyers who specialize in government regulation and constitutional law to look at the bill: David Coale of Dallas, William X. King of Houston and University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law professor Brian Owsley. They said the legislation is so broad and vague that it could be interpreted to criminalize a slew of commonplace behaviors by adults who aren’t in drag — whether or not kids are around.
The attorneys identified four areas of concern in the legislation: It includes vague descriptions of new crimes, specifically targets people “exhibiting” as the opposite sex, is overly broad in its definitions of “sexually oriented” and lacks discussion of an alleged lawbreaker’s intent.
—The Dallas Morning News
Russia’s war puts focus on huge Korean artillery stockpiles
Half a world away from the front line of Russia’s war in Ukraine there’s a stockpile of probably more than a million artillery shells on the Korean peninsula — a hoard that’s drawing attention as South Korea’s leader heads to Washington.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has indicated his government may be open to changing its policy about providing lethal aid to Ukraine under certain conditions. That would be welcome news for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been seeking help from partners to ease Kyiv’s perennial ammunition shortage.
Yoon’s office said any decision to send lethal aid depends on how far Russia goes in stepping up attacks on civilians. Yoon is due to meet Biden for a state visit on Wednesday, with security and economic cooperation high on the agenda.
One factor weighing on Yoon will be whether a decision by Seoul to move closer to Kyiv in the conflict would be met by Russian President Vladimir Putin increasing military cooperation with North Korea, said Soo Kim, a former Korea analyst at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, who now works at U.S.-based management consulting firm LMI.
—Bloomberg News
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.