McCarthy urges cutting reliance on China over its policy shifts
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blasted the volatile economic policies of China’s ruling Communist Party, and called on the U.S. to reduce its reliance on the world’s second-largest economy.
“You watch the attack on the private sector,” McCarthy told a gathering of reporters during a visit to Tokyo on Thursday. “They shifted their policies, they shifted their beliefs, allowing the Communist Party to control more.”
McCarthy said the House committee he’s formed to examine China’s economic behavior is “really looking at areas that America and our allies shouldn’t be dependent upon them,” citing sectors such as medical supplies and critical minerals.
McCarthy has drawn China’s ire in the past, most notably for meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California in April. Beijing said that sit down “damages China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and ordered large-scale military drills around the archipelago of 23 million people, which it claims as its own territory.
—Bloomberg News
Mayor Adams drops bombshell, says migrant crisis will ‘destroy’ NYC
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams predicted Wednesday night that the influx of more than 110,000 migrants will “destroy” New York City and continued his demands for the federal government to step up efforts to address what he called a “national crisis.”
Adams’ comments represent perhaps his starkest rhetoric yet on the situation, which began to take shape in the spring of 2022 when asylum seekers started flooding into the city after crossing into American border states — with some coming on buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” he said at a town hall-style meeting on the Upper West Side. “All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I’m telling you now with 110,000 — the city we knew, we’re about to lose.”
Adams’ remarks came just hours after his administration announced the city would remove hundreds of single adult migrants from hotels and move them to a mega shelter on Randalls Island to make room families with children amid a shortage of shelter space.
—New York Daily News
Harvard University is the worst college for free speech: ‘Abysmal’ rating, report says
BOSTON — Just as the school year kicks off and students return to campus, Harvard University has been ranked as the worst college for free speech in the country.
Harvard ranked last out of 248 colleges in a survey of more than 55,000 students across the U.S., receiving the only “Abysmal” rating in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse free speech rankings.
“Each year, the climate on college campuses grows more inhospitable to free speech,” said FIRE Director of Polling and Analytics Sean Stevens. “Some of the most prestigious universities in our country have the most repressive administrations,” Stevens added. “Students should know that a college degree at certain schools may come at the expense of their free speech rights.”
The campus free speech rankings rely heavily on student responses and on how schools responded to deplatforming attempts.
—Boston Herald
EU chief set to press UAE president on Russia sanctions evasion
The European Union’s top official is expected to increase pressure on the United Arab Emirates to clamp down on the export of sanctioned goods to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ursula von der Leyen will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. She’s likely to ramp up demands that the UAE stops being a gateway for Russia to get around E.U. sanctions triggered by the invasion of Ukraine, said the people.
The UAE is one several countries that have seen a surge in imports of technology such as semi-conductors and advanced electronics from Europe and the U.S. over the past 18 months. Ukraine’s allies have banned many of them from being sent to Russia in case they’re used for military purposes.
The UAE has become a key destination for Russian tourists, business people and those leaving their country since the invasion in February last year. Russian investment in Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s property markets has soared.
—Bloomberg News
