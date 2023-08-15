1. Handing a big win to youth climate plaintiffs that will likely reverberate across the legal landscape, a judge in which state ruled that oil and gas policies are infringing on young people’s constitutional rights to a safe environment?
A. Minnesota
B. Montana
C. South Dakota
D. West Virginia
2. Former president Donald Trump has been indicted a fourth time in a case involving his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. What does this indictment have that the others don't?
A. Racketeering charges
B. No presidential pardons
C. Nineteen defendants
D. All of the above
3. Death counts are expected to climb after devastating wildfires on what Hawaiian island?
A. Oahu
B. Maui
C. Lanai
D. Kauai
4. As the World Health Organization declared EG.5 a COVID-19 "variant of interest," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented that only what percentage of countries have reported COVID-19 deaths in the past month?
A. 25%
B. 50%
C. 75%
D. 90%
5. Abortion rights advocates notched a key procedural win Tuesday in a push to enshrine reproductive rights in which state?
A. Wisconsin
B. Ohio
C. Michigan
D. Indiana
———
ANSWERS
1. B
2. D
3. B
4. A
5. B
