1. U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and two staffers were killed in a car accident last week. What state was her district in?
A. Illinois
B. Indiana
C. Michigan
D. Missouri
2. A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to how much prison time on a drug charge?
A. Two years
B. Five years
C. Nine years
D. Twelve years
3. In overwhelming numbers, Kansans voted to do what in last week's election?
A. Remove protections for abortion in the state constitution
B. Reject a constitutional amendment that would open the door to restrictions on abortion
C. Provide free birth control
D. Defund clinics that perform abortions
4. How many games was Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for in a judge's ruling?
A. Zero
B. Three
C. Six
D. Sixteen
5. Warner Bros. announced it was canceling a high-budget movie about which character?
A. Batgirl
B. The Flash
C. Lois Lane
D. Catwoman
ANSWERS
1. B
2. C
3. B
4. C
5. A
