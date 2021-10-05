1. Which Supreme Court justice tested positive for COVID-19 last week?
A. Stephen Breyer
B. Clarence Thomas
C. Brett Kavanaugh
D. Samuel Alito
2. Roughly how many COVID-19 deaths has the U.S. recorded?
A. 650,000
B. 700,000
C. 750,000
D. 800,000
3. What was whistleblower Frances Haugen's job at Facebook?
A. Algorithm developer
B. Director of integrated strategy
C. Vice president of ethical standards
D. Product manager
4. Which California city has been hardest hit by a massive oil spill off the coast?
A. Huntington Beach
B. Newport Beach
C. Laguna Beach
D. Hermosa Beach
5. When is the U.S. government funded through, under a measure President Joe Biden signed just hours before agencies would have shut down?
A. Oct. 31
B. Dec. 3
C. Jan. 1
D. Sept. 30, 2022
———
ANSWERS
1. C
2. B
3. D
4. A
5. B
