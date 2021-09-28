1. Who was NOT subpoenaed last week by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol?
A. Steve Bannon
B. Rudy Giuliani
C. Mark Meadows
D. Kashyap Patel
2. What did the contractors conducting a review of 2020 election ballots in Arizona find?
A. Joe Biden won by a larger margin
B. Donald Trump won
C. Biden won by a smaller margin
D. Many ballots with bamboo fibers
3. Which party came out on top in Germany's election?
A. Christian Democrats
B. Free Democrats
C. Greens
D. Social Democrats
4. What NFL team won Sunday after their kicker drove through a record-setting field goal?
A. Detroit Lions
B. Atlanta Falcons
C. Baltimore Ravens
D. Las Vegas Raiders
5. What won the Tony Award for Best Play this year?
A. “The Sound Inside”
B. “Slave Play”
C. “Grand Horizons”
D. “The Inheritance”
———
ANSWERS
1. B
2. A
3. D
4. C
5. D
©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC