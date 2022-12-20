1. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack accused former President Donald Trump of committing four federal crimes. Which is NOT among them?
A. Seditious conspiracy
B. Obstruction of an act of Congress
C. Conspiracy to defraud the United States
D. Inciting insurrection
2. What is the immigration rule that was set to expire Dec. 21?
A. Title 12
B. Title 17
C. Title 29
D. Title 42
3. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by how many basis points last week?
A. 25
B. 50
C. 75
D. 100
4. The House of Representatives passed a bill last week allowing which of the following to vote on statehood?
A. District of Columbia
B. Guam
C. American Samoa
D. Puerto Rico
5. Which team finished in third place at this year's World Cup?
A. France
B. Morocco
C. Croatia
D. Argentina
———
ANSWERS
1. A
2. D
3. B
4. D
5. C
