1. Which city did NOT experience a mass shooting over the weekend?
A. Portland, Oregon
B. Columbia, South Carolina
C. Chicago
D. Pittsburgh
2. Who appointed the federal judge who struck down the mask mandate on planes, trains and public transportation?
A. George W. Bush
B. George H.W. Bush
C. Joe Biden
D. Donald Trump
3. Which state effectively suspended access to legal abortion last week?
A. Kentucky
B. Oklahoma
C. Florida
D. West Virginia
4. A cargo ship was stuck where for more than a month before being freed Sunday?
A. Hudson River
B. Chesapeake Bay
C. Mississippi River
D. Tampa Bay
5. Hip-hop artist DJ Kay Slay died after a battle with what disease?
A. Sickle cell anemia
B. Diabetes
C. COPD
D. COVID-19
ANSWERS
1. C
2. D
3. A
4. B
5. D
