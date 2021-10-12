1. The World Health Organization last week endorsed a vaccine to treat what disease?
A. Yellow fever
B. Zika
C. West Nile
D. Malaria
2. Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature, is from what country?
A. Tanzania
B. Kenya
C. Zambia
D. Rwanda
3. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children would be available to what ages if it wins FDA authorization?
A. 1-10 years
B. 2-12 years
C. 5-11 years
D. All ages up to 13
4. Which president appointed the federal judge who temporarily blocked Texas' restrictive abortion law?
A. Bill Clinton
B. George W. Bush
C. Barack Obama
D. Donald Trump
5. How many jobs did the U.S. add in September, according to the Labor Department?
A. 158,000
B. 194,000
C. 326,000
D. 403,000
———
ANSWERS
1. D
2. A
3. C
4. C
5. B
©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC