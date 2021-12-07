1. Roughly how many jobs were added in November, according to federal figures?
A. 165,000
B. 210,000
C. 330,000
D. 500,000
2. What state did Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican presidential nominee and former majority leader, represent in the U.S. Senate?
A. Kansas
B. Missouri
C. Iowa
D. Oklahoma
3. Who will not be attending the 2022 Olympics in Beijing under a boycott announced by the White House?
A. Any American
B. Athletes
C. Diplomats
D. All of the above
4. How many students were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan?
A. Six
B. Two
C. Five
D. Four
5. Which Kentucky Derby winner died Monday?
A. American Pharoah
B. Animal Kingdom
C. Medina Spirit
D. Justify
———
ANSWERS
1. B
2. A
3. C
4. D
5. C
