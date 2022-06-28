1. What was the vote in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?
A. 7-2
B. 9-0
C. 5-4
D. 6-3
2. A football coach in what state was at the center of a Supreme Court ruling over school prayer?
A. New York
B. California
C. Maine
D. Washington
3. Which breed won this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?
A. Basset hound
B. Bloodhound
C. French bulldog
D. Samoyed
4. Where did an Amtrak train derail, after hitting a dump truck?
A. Missouri
B. Kansas
C. Nebraska
D. Illinois
5. How many migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio?
A. 26
B. 33
C. 46
D. 55
———
ANSWERS
1. C
2. D
3. B
4. A
5. C
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.