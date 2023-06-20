1. In his first televised interview since his arraignment last week on federal charges, former President Donald Trump said which of the following?
A. He delayed turning over boxes of documents despite being asked to
B. He didn't have a Pentagon attack plan that the indictment says he boasted about to others
C. A and B
D. None of the above
2. Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges in exchange for a recommended sentence of what?
A. No prison time
B. A year in prison
C. 3-5 years in prison
D. 10 years in prison
3. A submersible carrying five people to tour the wreck of the Titanic on the Atlantic seabed went missing off the coast of which city or province?
A. New York
B. Newfoundland
C. New Brunswick
D. Nova Scotia
4. Singer Robbie Williams paused a recent concert a few songs in, explaining to the crowd that he was dealing with which of the following?
A. An aggressive audience member
B. Technical issues
C. Wildfire smoke inhalation
D. Long COVID
5. A fiery truck crash caused a section of I-95 to collapse near which city?
A. Boston
B. New York
C. Philadelphia
D. Pittsburgh
———
ANSWERS
1. C
2. A
3. B
4. D
5. C
