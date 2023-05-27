SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new appointments for various state jobs Friday, including a Sacramento resident as secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs.
Lindsey Sin will be taking over the CalVet position. Sin previously worked in the department in several roles, including deputy secretary of communications and deputy secretary of Women Veterans Affairs. In 2010, she was the veterans benefits adviser at California State University, Sacramento, where she is also an alumna.
“Lindsey is the definition of a public servant — never losing sight of who she is serving, and tireless in pursuing her mission,” Newsom stated in the announcement. “She has dedicated over two decades of her career to our country and this state as an officer in the US Navy and a leader for veterans. She has delivered unprecedented resources to the California veterans’ community, with a particular focus on equity and inclusion for the needs of our women veterans.”
Christopher Shultz, also from Sacramento, was named chief deputy director of the California Housing Finance Agency. Since 2019, Shultz was chief deputy commissioner at the state Department of Financial Protection & Innovation.
Other appointments included Surlene G. Grant, of San Leandro, as deputy director of the Office of Environmental Equity at the Department of Toxic Substances Control and positions within the California Military Department.
Some appointments, including Sin’s, require Senate confirmation.
©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.