Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture and lifestyle brand, was named one of America’s fastest growing online stores as part of Newsweek’s annual rankings of the Fastest Growing Online Shops in the US for 2022. In conjunction with research and data firm Statista, the weekly news magazine ranked the online stores based on three criteria: revenue growth, traffic growth, and technical details of their sites, including loading time, mobile optimization, and how long customers spend on the site. Funko was recognized in the Collectibles category with a growth designation of “extremely high.”
“It’s an honor for the team to be recognized for our direct-to-consumer growth by such an esteemed publication like Newsweek,” said Johanna Gepford, Senior Vice President for the Direct to Consumer business. “The community we’ve cultivated through our direct-to-consumer channel has strengthened our brand and enhanced our status as a go-to destination for pop culture collectibles.”
During the pandemic, Funko increased its investment in its DTC (Direct to Consumer) model. The company expanded its connection with fans outside of traditional, location-based retail stores and third-party sellers and now offers thousands of products on Funko.com, FunkoEurope.com, and Loungefly.com.
From major league sports to movie studios and music’s megastars, Funko is a premiere pop culture lifestyle brand with its robust portfolio of licensing partners across television, movies, gaming, anime, sports and music.
ABOUT FUNKO
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture and lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).
