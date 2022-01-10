VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership with experienced industry leaders in key roles.
Nexa3D Welcomes New CFO, General Manager
Already known for its industry-leading 3D printing technology, Nexa3D has also been focused on expanding its passionate team of experts. With the appointment of two key hires, the company is pushing forward into next phases of rapid growth, accelerating the adoption of sustainable additive production solutions.
Sven Jensen has joined Nexa3D as the Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Brooke Davis in the role as she takes the CFO reins at Quickparts. Jensen is an accomplished financial and operating executive with a strong track record in scaling and capitalizing high-tech companies. Most recently Jensen served as the Vice President of Finance and Operations at Saildrone, overseeing finance, operations, HR, and facilities for this fast-growing oceanic robotics and software company. His track record includes significant financing rounds, infrastructure development, strategic modeling, and supply chain management. Prior to Saildrone, Jensen served in progressive leadership roles of several companies including Bidzy, reMatch Sports, and Blum Capital Partners.
“Sven brings to Nexa3D decades of relevant experience in leading growth in innovative and disruptive tech companies,” said Nexa3D Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Avi Reichental. “His proven track record in nailing and scaling finance and operations at Saildrone, Bidzy, and reMatch Sports is exactly what we need to support our rapid growth and expansion. While many leaders have the professional chops, what’s even more important to us at Nexa3D is that Sven is a kindred spirit who cares deeply about doing good and making good for humanity and the planet. We welcome Sven now to the 3D printing world!”
Kristin Mulherin has joined Nexa3D as General Manager of the newly created Powder Products business unit. Bringing years of experience in 3D printing, Mulherin will be leading Nexa3D’s powder business, just as the QLS 350 production SLS system is set to hit the market during the first half of 2022. She was also recently announced as the new President of nonprofit organization Women in 3D Printing. Mulherin’s blend of experiences strengthens Nexa3D’s go-to-market strategy as well as underscores company-wide commitment to a diverse industry that better mirrors society. Mulherin comes to Nexa3D from Dyndrite, where she served as Head of Market Development. She previously held significant go-to-market leadership roles at HP, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and LPW Carpenter Additive.
“Kristin, who needs no introduction in our industry, is uniquely qualified to propel us forward as we ready the QLS 350 for the market,” said Reichental. “We are all humbled and honored that Kristin is trusting us with the next chapter of her professional journey and applaud her many accomplishments at Women in 3D Printing and throughout our dynamic additive manufacturing industry. She’s seen many sides of 3D printing, and it’s an exciting time for her to turn that expertise to our powder business. Global experience in additive manufacturing, strategic leadership, a background in engineering and commercial strategy, and a deep commitment to the mission of Women in 3D Printing makes Kristin a perfect fit at Nexa3D.”
Strengthening Leadership Bench
With these two roles, Nexa3D continues to strengthen its senior leadership bench to support its rapid growth and scaling initiatives. The combined pool of the company’s leaders brings to bear decades of additive manufacturing business scaling experiences with proven track records and deep expertise in innovation and technology management, go-to market, and strategic growth, anchored by vigorous talent, financial strength, and flexibility.
“We have been fortunate to attract top-tier experts to join our team since we founded Nexa3D in 2016,” Reichental said. “Over the years we have been building a strong foundation in ultrafast 3D printing, powered by the best of the best. As we have achieved greater financial strength and flexibility through stronger capitalization, we continued to rapidly expand our technology portfolio and grow our team. I am proud to be able to attract kindred spirits of the caliber and experience of Sven and Kristin who like the rest of us are driven to make a real difference in the world. We are a team of passionate and committed individuals working with a shared vision of digitizing supply chain sustainably.”
In mid-2021, Nexa3D began a targeted recruitment campaign that has been yielding excellent results, drawing top talent to the team. Recruitment remains a priority as Nexa3D looks to continue to expand its capabilities with a diverse and experienced team.
Nexa3D is still hiring and looking for more like-minded forward-thinkers to join the team. See available positions across a variety of disciplines at the Nexa3D careers page.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.
