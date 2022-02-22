VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Nexa3D, maker of ultrafast 3D printers, announced today the expansion of its dental 3D printing solutions, set to exhibit at the upcoming LMT Lab Day in Chicago, IL, marking the company’s commitment to the dental space.
Nexa3D's NXD 200 industrial dental 3D printer will be highlighted at the upcoming LMT Lab Day in Chicago. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nexa3D offers next-generation productive lab and clinic digital dental solutions with accurate and affordable dental portfolio resins and end-to-end workflow, featuring proven accuracy and reliability for higher productivity.
Digital Dentistry Systems
Two unique 3D printing platforms bring ultrafast offerings for dental labs and offices.
The large-format NXD 200 3D printer, designed specifically for high-throughput dental 3D printing applications, utilizes Nexa3D’s patented LSPc technology. The NXD 200 delivers the highest productivity, precision, and performance for the dental market. With a large-format 8.5L build volume, the NXD 200 is capable of creating dozens of dental molds and models simultaneously at high resolution and lower per-part cost. Partner Keystone Industries’ aligners and other patient-specific dental products come to life reliably, quickly, and repeatably, ensuring fast-tracked ROI.
The NXD 200 comes with accelerated part-to-print capabilities, including fully integrated build set-up and print management software that can prepare part files for printing in half the time of other solutions. The printer is also fully interoperable with all leading digital dental workflows and providers. The NXD 200 is available immediately.
“This is the definition of higher throughput,” Keystone Industries 3D printing engineer and lab manager Benjamin Taylor said of the NXD 200. “If you run the printer all day, you’re looking at over 200 splints in an eight-hour day, while most other dental printers would need significantly more time to achieve that volume of parts.”
The XiP desktop 3D printer, the newest addition to the Nexa3D portfolio, brings ultrafast print speeds and pixel-perfect precision at a smaller footprint. Dental labs, offices, and clinics will find the perfect fit for dental 3D printing at the desktop. Easy material handling, a user-friendly interface, and all-in-one post-processing setup enable dental users to access advanced capabilities affordably and reliably. The new system is scheduled to begin shipping Q2 of 2022: join the XiP waitlist here.
Validated Materials
Nexa3D will also be exhibiting biocompatible, dental-specific resins from Keystone Industries, including KeyModel Ultra, KeySplint Soft, KeySplint Hard, KeyGuide, and KeyTray.
These validated and familiar materials enable fast, accurate, and repeatable 3D printing of aligners, dental models, surgical guides, custom trays, nightguards, splints, and more.
End-to-End Production Solutions
Nexa3D dental solutions utilize reliable and user-friendly NexaX software as well as offering the option of full integration with Oqton software. Dental labs and aligner manufacturers can now access Oqton software to automate their entire workflow from scheduling to tracking and tracing all actions across the entire dental manufacturing process, enjoying higher throughput and lower costs without compromising on print quality.
Finishing parts with washing and curing ensures consistent mechanical properties. For the NXD 200, the Nexa3D xWash and xCure post-processing systems enhance the productivity started with ultrafast 3D printing. The xCure is capable of curing four build plates at a time, curing more parts at once than comparable cure systems, and features dual wavelength for a greater depth of cure each run, as well as an LED light system. The XiP pairs with an all-in-one wash-and-cure system that is also sized for desktop use to finish parts in a small footprint.
“3D printing has made dental applications faster and more accurate than ever before,” said Jim Zarzour, Nexa3D Head of Dental Solutions. “Nexa3D’s technology takes that speed, repeatability, and precision a step further with the NXD 200’s ability to print up to a model a minute without sacrificing resolution. The XiP takes advanced capabilities to the desktop, ready to superpower smaller labs and clinics. Dental labs and manufacturers are seeing much greater productivity thanks to Nexa3D’s reliable and user-friendly tools.”
LMT Lab Day
Nexa3D’s dental team will be highlighting this end-to-end dental workflow at LMT Lab Day, taking place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago from February 24-26. Find Nexa3D exhibiting at Booth O-8.
Hear more about this validated digital dentistry workflow in an informative session, “Nexa3D Dental Solution, the NXD 200, featuring Keystone Industries and Oqton.” Presenters include Zarzour; Benjamin Taylor, 3D Printing Engineer at Keystone Industries; Benoît Soete, Business Development at Oqton, Inc.; and 3D DDS CEO and Founder Colin Barnhard, CDT. They will share detail about Nexa3D’s dental technology as well as its recent partnership with Oqton and the validation of Keystone dental materials on Saturday, February 26 from 10:15am to 12:15pm CT.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit nexa3D.com.
For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
