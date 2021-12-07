Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) announced today that OnlineComponents.com, an authorized e-commerce distributor of electronic components, has joined the Nexar ecosystem of companies that provide solutions needed to help design, source, and manufacture a printed circuit board (PCB).
One of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks in the electronic design-to-assembly process is researching availability and pricing for each part individually from numerous distributors.
To address this challenge, Nexar, an Altium Business Unit, has launched a Bill of Materials (BOM) Tool embed, powered by Octopart’s real-time data intelligence. By implementing the tool as an embed on their website, OnlineComponents.com analyzes user BOMs to display a wide array of relevant part information in a single, easily sortable view.
“The electronics industry is in the middle of serious supply chain challenges, making it difficult for designers to obtain the electronic parts they need,” explains Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Nexar. “With the Nexar BOM Tool, users have instant access to inventory, pricing data, and alternative parts, giving them the information they need in an organized way that helps them to source their bills of material more quickly and reliably."
Users simply upload their BOM into the OnlineComponents.com tool. With the tool’s advanced machine learning, no special formatting of the data is needed. The BOM Tool engine responds immediately with a list of relevant parts that can be sorted by price, availability, lifecycle, and lead time. Additionally, the BOM tool provides related, and description searches to help find alternate parts, two features that have become increasingly valuable during supply chain shortages. Once the desired components and quantities are selected, the “Add All to Cart'' feature makes it simple to purchase the entire BOM. Ultimately, the BOM Tool empowers users to make smart decisions based on the data provided. Users can also set batch sizes for bulk ordering, or export BOM Tool results for editing and collaboration.
“We are excited to be partnering with Nexar to enhance our customer’s experience. Within just a few seconds customers can receive price, availability, and production information on hundreds of part numbers,” stated Amir Nizam, president of OnlineComponents.com.
The BOM Tool can be used by Nexar partners to provide a seamless workflow that makes finding, organizing, and purchasing components easier than ever, enabling their salespeople to quote faster and more accurately, turning requests into quotes in a matter of minutes instead of days.
To learn more about the embeddable BOM Tool, click here. To learn more about Nexar or to become a Nexar partner, please visit www.Nexar.com.
About Altium
Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium, LLC ( ASX:ALU ). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.
About OnlineComponents.com
OnlineComponents.com is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1999, OnlineComponents.com was created to provide a quick and convenient shopping experience for customers. The site features an inventory of over 400,000 in-stock parts from a selection of more than 300 premier brands all while providing exceptional service.
