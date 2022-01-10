Nexgrill and Megamaster Create Parent Company Global Leisure

CHINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Nexgrill, a well-known Southern California-based outdoor cooking brand and manufacturer, announces changes to its future executive leadership team and brand position within the North American and international markets. Through the merging of shareholders and the leadership team of Nexgrill and Megamaster, the two brands have joined to create parent company Global Leisure Investment Holdings, dba Global Leisure ™.
Global Leisure was established through a merger between the shareholders and leadership of Nexgrill and Megamaster. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global Leisure is a U.S.-based holding company focused on bringing branded, licensed, and private label outdoor cooking and heating products to nearly 2 million households annually through its strong global retail partnerships. Serving as the parent company for both Nexgrill and Megamaster, Global Leisure also supports the development, manufacturing and distribution of private label and licensed brands including KitchenAid grills.
Nexgrill, a wholly owned subsidiary and brand of Global Leisure, has announced executive leadership appointments effective Jan. 1, 2022. André de Beer has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer and Sherman Lin will act as Executive Chairman and President of Global Leisure. De Beer, who served as CEO for Megamaster and GLG, will now lead the global Nexgrill, Megamaster and Private Label/Licensed Brands businesses moving forward. Lin, who served as CEO of Nexgrill, will focus on the global supply chain and investment strategy. Global Leisure’s major markets include North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.
For the previous six years, Lin and de Beer have worked closely together to reposition the brands and grow the leadership team and infrastructure to facilitate this merger and transition. Other key global executives supporting the transition and future growth strategy include Jeff Tsai, Chief Financial Officer; Magiel de Beer, Senior Vice President of International Markets; Roger Williams, Vice President of Sales; and Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing.
“Within our business and brands, we enable our teams to create products and brands that fuel special moments,” said André de Beer, CEO of Global Leisure. “From research and development, manufacturing, logistics, customer service and marketing, our collective effort is what ultimately drives success for our brands, partners and communities. Over the course of the next twelve months, the repositioning of our Nexgrill brand in the better and best segments of the outdoor cooking and heating market will become prevalent with the launch of Nexgrill Daytona gas griddles, Nexgrill Oakford pellet grills and Nexgrill Neevo smart grills. Nexgrill’s expansion within the mass premium segment will be realized in the second half of 2022.
“Our Megamaster brand is well positioned to continue its North American expansion within the high volume good and better segments,” continued de Beer. “Megamaster will be instrumental to differentiate the group’s brand and product offering by expanding into the outdoor and camping sectors of the market.”
“André and I have been working hand-in-hand for the past six years to strengthen the position of Nexgrill and Megamaster in North America and international markets,” said Sherman Lin, Executive Chairman & President of Global Leisure. “Apart from the investment in our brands, we will continue to invest in our integrated supply chain to provide value and dependability to our core trade partners and end consumers.”
In addition to the investment and expansion of its Nexgrill and Megamaster brands, Global Leisure is focused on identifying strategic opportunities for additional growth in outdoor leisure consumer goods segments. This will be accomplished by leveraging decades of experience, a strong supply chain structure, and investments in its brands and retail partnerships to succeed in the competitive, but growing outdoor consumer goods categories.
For more information, visit Nexgrill.com and GlobalLeisureGroup.com.
About Nexgrill
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products. Whether it’s gas, charcoal, pellets, portables, fryers and accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone’s Invited™. For almost 30 years, the company has a wide range of products. For more information or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation please visit Nexgrill.com.
About Global Leisure
Headquartered in Southern California, with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to “Creating Moments That Matter.” Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.
