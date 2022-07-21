DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
The "Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Clinical Application, End User, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market Industry Overview
The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,268.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $5,971.3 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.
The opportunity for growth of the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market lies in the increasing demand for home-based cancer testing and the growing demand for targeted therapy.
Market Segmentation
by Clinical Application
- Lung Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Others
by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the drivers for the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:
- Increasing Prevalence of Oncology and a Growing Geriatric Population
- Increase in Demand for Software Solutions in Oncology
- Emerging Technologies in Oncology Testing and Treatment
- Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Techniques of Diagnosis and Treatment
The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
- Side Effects and Risks Associated with Cancer Treatment
- Dearth of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals in Oncology
Key Trends
- Emerging Use of Wearables
- Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Oncology
- Growing Popularity of Smartphone-Based Diagnostics
- Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods of Cancer Diagnosis
- Rising Number of Partnerships and Regulatory Milestones
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market, (by Clinical Application)
3 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market (by End User)
4 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market (by Type)
5 Region
6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking
