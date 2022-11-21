Nextbase Dash Cams Expands North American Retailer Availability; Offers Accessible Pricing and Deals for the Holiday Shopping Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Nextbase Dash Cams, the world’s leading dash cam brand, today announced the addition of Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, to the brand’s U.S. retail distribution network. The move adds 850 locations to an existing footprint of more than 7,500 across North America, including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Amazon. Additionally, the global dash cam brand has expanded its direct-to-consumer availability to include Canada.
Just in time for Black Friday, Nextbase will offer exclusive product bundles to all Sam’s and BJ’s Wholesale Club members nationwide. Dash cams are rapidly gaining popularity in the U.S. as drivers look to have a clear and reliable record of events while on the road. These major retailer expansions will work to feed the increasing demand. Dash cams have been among the top features desired by new car buyers or intenders for the last three years running, according to automotive marketing research firm AutoPacific, which conducts Future Attribute Demand Study annually.
“There is no question the consumer demand for dash cams is at an all-time high,” said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. “The recent survey by AutoPacific proves it, and our recent sales figures bear that out. Expanding Nextbase’s distribution through these strategic retail partnerships delivers on consumer needs by making dash cams more readily available and within reach for every driver. Further, we are pleased to be able to expand our retailer capabilities just in time for the holidays as drivers prepare for holiday travel and consider giving the unique gift of safety and security on the road to family and friends.”
In stores now, Sam’s Club currently offers two of Nextbase’s best-selling products at all 605 retail locations throughout the U.S. This includes the Nextbase 622GW Bundle complete with a 128GB SD card and carrying case. Sam’s Club will also carry the Nextbase 222XR Bundle featuring a 222 Dash cam, 32GB SD card and Go-Pack, a polarizing filter and Rear Window Camera. In light of Black Friday, there will be additional discounts. To learn more about what Consumer Reports recently had to say about the 622GW, click HERE.
BJ’s Wholesale Club members can now enjoy the Nextbase 222 Bundle with a 32GB SD Card at a huge savings in all 245 locations throughout the Eastern U.S.
Additionally, Nextbase is currently offering its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to date through its other retail partners like Amazon, Best Buy and direct-to-consumer channels. Specifically, now through November 28, 2022, via Nextbase.com consumers can take advantage of buy-one-get-one deals on all Nextbase dash cams, a free 32GB SD card with a dash cam purchase, free shipping on all orders and 50% off all Nextbase industrial grade SD cards.
To learn more about Nextbase’s new exclusive retailer partnerships, visit www.nextbase.com. To learn about Nextbase’s new direct-to-consumer capabilities in Canada, visit www.nextbase.ca.
