Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 starting at 12:45pm ET. A webcast of the event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com, and through this webcast link. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year following the event.
Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website ( investors.nextdoor.com ), its Twitter handle ( twitter.com/Nextdoor ), its LinkedIn Home Page ( linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com ), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts ( linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044 ) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
