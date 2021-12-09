PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
NextVivo, a biotech company developing an immune organoid technology platform, emerged from stealth today with $7.9M in financing led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments, Wilson Sonsini, and individual investors. Co-founded by Drs. Mark Davis, Calvin Kuo, and Adam Margolin, NextVivo plans to develop the first organoid platform able to generate and test therapies in immune-competent human-derived models.
NextVivo organoids are miniature 3D tissue models that can uniquely retain all key cell types of human organs, including immune cells. The consequent recapitulation of functional interactions between organs and immune cells across a variety of healthy and disease tissue types enables generation of candidate therapies by leveraging the immune system’s natural defenses. Further, effectiveness of immune-based therapies can be tested in these human disease replicas without placing patients at risk.
“Our platform has the potential to enhance each step of drug development by applying organoid models that recapitulate key aspects of the human immune system outside of the body,” said Dr. Adam Margolin, CEO of NextVivo. “The funding will allow us to advance our platform to generate novel drug candidates using the same processes through which our immune system continuously eradicates would-be disease cells in our bodies, and to bring the most effective therapies to patients by safely testing them on human disease tissue.”
“At Khosla Ventures, we invest in ventures that are early, bold and impactful for the world,” said Vinod Khosla, Managing Partner at Khosla Ventures. “We are excited to have incubated NextVivo and look forward to building an organoid platform that will accelerate the future development of safer and more effective therapies for patients.”
The company’s platform, based on technology licensed from Stanford University, has potential applications to generate cell and antibody therapies by leveraging the immune system’s natural defense mechanisms and to pre-clinical and clinical testing of drug candidates across a range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disorders. NextVivo’s technology overcomes critical barriers that have prevented other organoids from growing physiologically relevant models of disease by limiting the represented cell types. The company’s organoids provide 3D holistic models that recapitulate the spatial organization and functional interactions among healthy, disease, and immune cells, opening the door to new ways of conducting drug development in fully human systems.
About NextVivo
NextVivo is a biotech company developing an immune organoid technology platform to transform the future of drug development. Its mission is to accelerate development of safer, more effective therapies that are generated and tested in immune-competent human-derived models. NextVivo organoids are miniature 3D cell cultures that model the composition, structure, and function of human tissue samples and recapitulate key functions of the immune system outside of the body. NextVivo’s platform enables generation of cell and antibody therapies and testing of immune-modulating drug candidates across a range of diseases, including cancer, infection, and autoimmune disorders. The company was co-founded by Dr. Mark Davis and Dr. Calvin Kuo from Stanford University, and by Dr. Adam Margolin, former Chair and Professor of Genetics and Genomic Science and Senior Associate Dean at Mount Sinai. NextVivo is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information visit nextvivo.bio.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005253/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
Investor and Partnership Contact
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY STEM CELLS FDA OTHER SCIENCE HEALTH
SOURCE: NextVivo
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/09/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/09/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005253/en