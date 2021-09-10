All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000
Dallas010.0002931

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay1001.0003129
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

