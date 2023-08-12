FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, on Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Brady has become a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham and wants to bring a winning mentality to an underperforming club. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, and becomes chairman of a new advisory board, Brady and Birmingham said Thursday Aug. 3, 2023.