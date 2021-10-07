NFL Linebacker and Entrepreneur Devon Kennard Joins World of Money National Advisory Council

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
World of Money, a New York-based charitable organization with a mission to empower youth through immersive financial education, announces the appointment of Devon Kennard to the World of Money National Advisory Council.
Devon Kennard of the Arizona Cardinals and Entrepreneur Joins World of Money National Advisory Council to empower youth through financial education and expand World of Money financial education programs throughout the US. (Graphic: Business Wire)
World of Money, founded by Executive Director Sabrina Lamb, invited Kennard to add financial and leadership experience, and further expand programs throughout the country.
“Devon brings to the team experience and a rare perspective that can help shape the financial health of youth. We are excited to have this unique and valuable opportunity,” said Sabrina Lamb.
Lamb, seasoned New York City TV and radio commentator, author of “Do I Look Like An ATM” and former co-host of “The Morning Show,” curated and developed the World of Money financial programs delivered to over 5,000 youth and families in the Tri-State New York area since 2005. The organization attracts experts in financial education such as Wall Street executives and cultural icons, including Mercedes Garcia, Mastercard, and Paul Trussell, NIKE.
In June, Devon Kennard joined the organization as a financial Educator. Kennard, Arizona Cardinals linebacker of the National Football League, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, provides an uncommon experience for program participants.
“Devon taught with empathy and humility. He encouraged our moguls to become community servants and to apply what they learned to begin a life of financial security,” adds Lamb.
During Devon’s college football career and current professional football career, he graduated from University of Southern California with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Communication Management, was a 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and developed the Reading With DK Reading Club and Program focused on personal and community growth. Devon developed a real estate portfolio of over fifty properties, and began speaking to groups on financial fundamentals and building generational wealth through passive income strategies.
“I decided that having a strong financial education and experiencing financial success was going to be a focus of mine. I was determined to seek this critical education and experience for myself, my wife, and children. The importance of financial education isn’t going anywhere. With it I’m able to give back to my community, and guide my teammates,” said Kennard.
Lamb adds, “Learning from a professional athlete is especially exciting for the youth who can also tune in to watch Devon’s success on the field.”
