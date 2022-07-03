NGV Global Group Delivers EPA Approved, 2022 7.3L CNG / RNG F-650 Box Truck Available for Rent, Lease and Purchase

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
Dallas-based NGV Global Group, a leading manufacturing and logistics company that utilizes advanced natural gas technology to reduce carbon emissions, has developed a trailblazing line of F-650s that operate on compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG). The 7.3L CNG / RNG F-650 box truck with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) up to 25,999 pounds is optimally configured to maximize load volume without requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL). With escalating diesel prices and a nationwide shortage of CDL truck drivers, the F-650 offers a turnkey solution to meet a variety of commercial transportation and environmental needs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006014/en/
Ford 7.3L CNG / RNG F-650 from NGV Global Group offers a market-ready solution with a 500 mile range, CNG upfit, a 26-foot box and a 3,300-pound liftgate. (Photo: Business Wire)
Building on 14 years of experience in the natural gas industry, NGV Global Group has integrated proprietary Wing Power Systems technology to provide customers a powerful combination of engineering excellence and hands-on fleet expertise. The F-650 is Ford Q185 calibration and EPA certified due to the hard work of the NGV Global Group team, the established partnerships and intellectual property provided by Wing Power Systems.
Fully configured and delivered ready-to-operate, this Class 6 truck provides a market-ready solution with a CNG upfit, a 26-foot box and a 3,300-pound lift gate. NGV Global Group has already integrated the new F-650 into its own fleet through its subsidiary, GreenPath Logistics, which operates exclusively alternative fuel vehicles and helps customers reduce their carbon footprint by up to 85%.
“We specifically built this commercial vehicle after compiling operational data from thousands of trips and comparing the results with more than a decade of lab data,” says Shan Zaidi, president of NGV Global Group. “Having inspected, serviced, repaired and converted more than 15,000 natural gas vehicles over the past 14 years, we’ve learned a lot. The F-650 has been developed to address specific customer challenges and feedback while concurrently providing economical operational certainty that tackles carbon emission reduction and environmental sustainability objectives. The best part is that the vehicle is available for sale, lease or rent right now, while some allocations for 2022 inventory are still open.”
Additionally, through strategic partnerships, the F-650, which has a 500-mile range, can offer on-site fueling options, cost reduction guarantees or upfront price subsidies. On the horizon, customers will also have the opportunity to explore grant money through a variety of environmentally focused programs.
To learn more about securing an CNG / RNG powered F-650 from NGV Global Group, visit our site or email sales@wingpowersystems.com.
About NGV Global Group
With the transportation industry being the third largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), NGV Global Group is a trusted source to help customers reduce their carbon footprint by up to 85%. The global technology and logistics services company manufactures natural gas engines and vehicles for application in its own fleet (through its subsidiary - GreenPath Logistics), and for sale to third-party companies interested in reducing the cost and environmental impact of their fleets by operating on renewable natural gas (RNG). In 2021, Wing Power Systems (previously owned by Westport, Inc.) was integrated into NGV Global Group to provide additional engineering expertise and a significant library of intellectual property. Together, the companies provide proprietary solutions that allow vehicles to operate on clean-burning fuels, such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and RNG. Learn more about NGV Global Group and its subsidiaries at https://ngvglobalgroup.com/about-us/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006014/en/
CONTACT: Hillary Redwine
(682) 472-2324
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FLEET MANAGEMENT AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER ENERGY MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE TRUCKING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT OTHER AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST
SOURCE: NGV Global Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/07/2022 07:00 PM/DISC: 03/07/2022 07:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006014/en