CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is a step closer to getting back to pre-pandemic life with the closing of its emergency and information centers, and its state-run vaccination sites on Wednesday.
The State Emergency Operations Center, which was activated on March 13, 2020, procured and distributed 42 million items of personal protective equipment; supported testing and vaccination missions; coordinated quarantine and isolation for first responders and health care workers; and analyzed data, among other functions.
The Joint Information Center, which opened on March 9, 2020, was a central point of contact for news media and coordinated incident information during large-scale emergencies.
“With minimal community transmission, we no longer find ourselves in an immediate emergency situation," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
The COVID Call Center remains available daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. by calling 2-1-1 or 603-271-5980 if people live near a bordering state.
Also, all of the state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites are closing Wednesday. The vaccine is still being offered at doctor's offices, clinics, and pharmacies.
———
THE NUMBERS
More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 30 cases announced Tuesday. No deaths were reported, keeping the total at 1,371.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 33 new cases per day on June 14 to 19 new cases per day on Monday.