NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — The switch of a satellite tracking station from the Air Force to the new Space Force is complete with a new sign.
The U.S. Space Force sign was installed Monday outside the installation in New Boston, completing a transfer that was announced late last year, the Concord Monitor reported.
The base was originally farmland in New Boston and two adjoining towns. In World War II, the land was used as a practice bombing range by Army Air Force pilots flying out of the Manchester airport.
In 1959, the site began transforming into a tracking station with the installation of the first of a number of radar units.
In 2009, the name changed from the New Boston Satellite Tracking Station to the New Boston Air Force Station.